In the region: W&L men's soccer wins in NCAAs

LEXINGTON — Michael Kutsanzira, Grant McCarty, Weyimi Agbeyegbe, Samuel Bass and Charley Colby scored to give the Washington and Lee men’s soccer team a 5-1 win over Brevard in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament Saturday.

Bass also had two assists, becoming the program’s career assists leader with 25.

The 22nd-ranked Generals (15-2-4) will host Muhlenberg (8-5-8) in the second round at 3 p.m. Sunday. Muhlenberg beat Case Western Reserve on penalty kicks Saturday.

Brevard fell to 12-6-3.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Centre 2, W&L 1

Lydia Bowling and Mills Mullen scored to give Centre (16-3-1) a win over the 18th-ranked Generals (14-2-5) in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament Saturday at Emory University in Atlanta.

Cameron Grainger scored in the 78th minute to cut the lead to 2-1.

FIELD HOCKEY

Williams 3, W&L 0

Emily Batchelor, Shea van den Broek and Kelly McCarthy scored to give eighth-ranked Williams (14-5) a win over the 13th-ranked Generals (17-3) in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament Saturday in Salisbury, Md.

WRESTLING

No. 4 Ohio State 18, No. 10 Va. Tech 13

The Buckeyes won six of the 10 bouts and beat the Hokies on Friday night in Columbus, Ohio.

Tech freshman Caleb Henson beat second-ranked Sammy Sasso 5-3 in overtime at 149 pounds.

Second-ranked Mekhi Lewis of Virginia Tech beat sixth-ranked Ethan Smith 3-2 at 174.

Tech’s Sam Latona beat 11th-ranked Jesse Mendez 3-2 at 133.

Virginia Tech’s Tom Crook beat fellow freshman Nic Bouzakis 14-6 at 141.

Fourth-ranked Kaleb Romero of Ohio State beat ninth-ranked Hunter Bolen (Christiansburg) 4-2 at 184.

Fourteenth-ranked Gavin Hoffman of Ohio State beat Andy Smith (Christiansburg) 4-2 at 197.

Tech standout Bryce Andonian did not wrestle because of his preseason foot injury.

VOLLEYBALL

UVa 3, Virginia Tech 0

Grace Turner had 19 kills to lead the Cavaliers (12-14, 4-11 ACC) to a 25-15, 25-23, 25-22 win over the Hokies (11-15, 4-11) on Friday night in Charlottesville.

Radford 3, Gardner-Webb 1

Taylor Jefferson had 15 kills and 11 digs to lead the host Highlanders (12-16, 8-8 Big South) to a 25-19, 23-25, 25-15, 25-23 win Saturday.

On Friday night, Sophie Paspal had 13 kills to help host Radford beat USC Upstate 25-22, 25-18, 25-18.

Radford finished in a tie for fourth place with Charleston Southern in the Big South standings.

But Charleston Southern earned the fourth and final spot in the league tournament because of its season sweep of Radford.