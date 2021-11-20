In the region: W&L men's soccer wins Sweet 16 game

LEXINGTON — Adrian Zimmerman scored three goals to give Washington and Lee a 3-2 win over Christopher Newport in the round of 16 of the NCAA Division III men's soccer tournament Saturday.

W&L (17-1-2) advanced to the NCAA quarterfinals for the first time.

The Generals will host Messiah (19-1-2), a 3-1 winner over Hanover on Saturday, at 3 p.m. Sunday for a berth in the final four.

Zimmerman scored in the 63rd minute to give W&L a 2-1 lead. He added a goal less than three minutes later.

Will Collins of the Captains (12-5-2) scored in the 73rd minute to cut the lead to 3-2.

A shot by CNU's Davis Pillow got past the defense and sent the ball rolling towards the goal line with 40 seconds left. But W&L defender Seth Chapman slid in and kicked the ball away just inches before it would have gone into the net for the tying goal.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

