 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In the region: W&L men's soccer wins Sweet 16 game
0 comments

In the region: W&L men's soccer wins Sweet 16 game

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LEXINGTON — Adrian Zimmerman scored three goals to give Washington and Lee a 3-2 win over Christopher Newport in the round of 16 of the NCAA Division III men's soccer tournament Saturday.

W&L (17-1-2) advanced to the NCAA quarterfinals for the first time.

The Generals will host Messiah (19-1-2), a 3-1 winner over Hanover on Saturday, at 3 p.m. Sunday for a berth in the final four.

Zimmerman scored in the 63rd minute to give W&L a 2-1 lead. He added a goal less than three minutes later.

Will Collins of the Captains (12-5-2) scored in the 73rd minute to cut the lead to 3-2.

A shot by CNU's Davis Pillow got past the defense and sent the ball rolling towards the goal line with 40 seconds left. But W&L defender Seth Chapman slid in and kicked the ball away just inches before it would have gone into the net for the tying goal.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Arkansas 3, Virginia Tech 0

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Anna Podojil scored in the fifth minute and Reagan Swindall and Parker Goins added second-half goals to give the second-seeded Razorbacks (18-4) a win over the Hokies (12-6-2) in the second round of the NCAA Division I tournament Friday night.

WRESTLING

No. 8 Va. Tech 35, Gardner-Webb 6

BLACKSBURG — Sam Latona and Nathan Traxler pinned their foes to lead the Hokies (1-1) to a win Saturday.

Eight Hokies won their matches. Mekhi Lewis won 19-6 at 174 pounds, while Hunter Bolen (Christiansburg) won 18-2 at 184.

CROSS COUNTRY

May, Todd run at NCAAs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Southern Virginia's Dylan May finished 75th out of 289 runners at the NCAA Division III men's cross country championships Saturday with a time of 24:40.1 on the 8K course.

On the women's side, W&L's Carolyn Todd finished 148th out of 292 runners with a time of 22:44.9 on the 6K course.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Enes Kanter rips 'disgusting' LeBron James over Nike connection

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert