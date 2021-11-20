In the region: W&L men's soccer wins Sweet 16 game

LEXINGTON — Adrian Zimmerman scored three goals to give Washington and Lee a 3-2 win over Christopher Newport in the round of 16 of the NCAA Division III men's soccer tournament Saturday.
W&L (17-1-2) advanced to the NCAA quarterfinals for the first time.
The Generals will host Messiah (19-1-2), a 3-1 winner over Hanover on Saturday, at 3 p.m. Sunday for a berth in the final four.
Zimmerman scored in the 63rd minute to give W&L a 2-1 lead. He added a goal less than three minutes later.
Will Collins of the Captains (12-5-2) scored in the 73rd minute to cut the lead to 3-2.
A shot by CNU's Davis Pillow got past the defense and sent the ball rolling towards the goal line with 40 seconds left. But W&L defender Seth Chapman slid in and kicked the ball away just inches before it would have gone into the net for the tying goal.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Arkansas 3, Virginia Tech 0
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Anna Podojil scored in the fifth minute and Reagan Swindall and Parker Goins added second-half goals to give the second-seeded Razorbacks (18-4) a win over the Hokies (12-6-2) in the second round of the NCAA Division I tournament Friday night.
WRESTLING
No. 8 Va. Tech 35, Gardner-Webb 6
BLACKSBURG — Sam Latona and Nathan Traxler pinned their foes to lead the Hokies (1-1) to a win Saturday.
Eight Hokies won their matches. Mekhi Lewis won 19-6 at 174 pounds, while Hunter Bolen (Christiansburg) won 18-2 at 184.
CROSS COUNTRY
May, Todd run at NCAAs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Southern Virginia's Dylan May finished 75th out of 289 runners at the NCAA Division III men's cross country championships Saturday with a time of 24:40.1 on the 8K course.
On the women's side, W&L's Carolyn Todd finished 148th out of 292 runners with a time of 22:44.9 on the 6K course.