In the region: W&L, Roanoke advance to ODAC women's lacrosse final

LEXINGTON — The Washington and Lee and Roanoke College women's lacrosse teams each won an ODAC semifinal Saturday to advance to Sunday's championship game.

The top-seeded and fifth-ranked Generals (16-2) beat fourth-seeded Lynchburg 15-6 in the first semifinal of the day. Allie Schwab scored six goals for W&L, while Hanna Bishop added four goals.

Second-seeded Roanoke (15-3) beat third-seeded Shenandoah 13-7 in the second semifinal at W&L. Lilly Blair (Salem) scored six goals for the Maroons.

W&L will host Roanoke in the final at 2 p.m. Sunday at Watt Field.

MEN'S LACROSSE

SVU 13, Pfeiffer 11

Tennison Schmidt scored five goals to lead the top-seeded Knights (14-4) past third-seeded and defending champ Pfeiffer (12-4) in the USA South final Saturday in Buena Vista.

SVU, which won a conference tournament for the first time, claimed an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament.

Schmidt extended his Southern Virginia single-season scoring record to 107 points.

Hampden-Sydney 8, W&L 7, OT

Bobby Clagett scored with 2:14 left in overtime to give the fifth-seeded Tigers an ODAC semifinal win over the top-seeded and 20th-ranked Generals (12-6) on Saturday in Lexington.

Ray O'Brien of the Tigers scored with 30 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 7.

Sean Duffy scored three goals for the Tigers. Taylor Witherell and Tommy MacCowatt had two goals each for W&L.

Lynchburg 17, Roanoke 9

Riley Mitchell, Kyle Lewis and Ryan Kenney scored three goals apiece to lead the second-seeded Hornets (14-4) to an ODAC semifinal win over the third-seeded Maroons (13-6) on Saturday in Lexington.

George Gilbert had two goals for Roanoke.

Lynchburg will meet Hampden-Sydney in the ODAC final at 2 p.m. Sunday at W&L's Wilson Field.

MEN'S TENNIS

UVa 4, VCU 0

Chris Rodesch and Inaki Montes won in doubles and singles to lead the Cavaliers (24-5) past the Rams (22-7) in the second round of the NCAA tournament Saturday in Charlottesville.

UVa, the No. 7 overall seed in the NCAAs, will host No. 10 overall seed South Carolina (23-6) in a super regional next weekend, with the winner advancing to the quarterfinals in Illinois.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

UVa 4, Youngstown State 0

Emma Navarro and Hibah Shaikh won in doubles and singles to lead the Cavaliers (21-5) past the Penguins (13-10) in the first round of the NCAA tournament Saturday in Charlottesville.

UVa, the No. 5 overall seed in the NCAAs, will host Princeton (12-10) in the second round Sunday. Princeton beat Army 4-0 in the other first-round match Saturday at UVa.

W&L 5, Shenandoah 0

The top-seeded and 18th-ranked Generals (14-6) beat the fourth-seeded Hornets (10-5) in an ODAC semifinal Saturday in Lexington.

W&L will host second-seeded Sweet Briar in the final at 1 p.m. Sunday.

BASEBALL

VMI 3, UNC Greensboro 1

Trey Morgan had three hits and scored twice to lead the visiting Keydets (15-32, 5-9 Southern Conference) past the Spartans (21-25, 6-8) on Saturday.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Radford adds transfer

Florida Atlantic forward Madiaw Niang announced on Instagram on Friday night that he is transferring to Radford.

The 6-foot-9, 230-pound Niang will be joining Radford as a graduate transfer for his extra season of eligibility.

The Senegal native averaged 2.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 6.4 minutes as a senior reserve this year.