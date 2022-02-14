In the region: W&L sweeps ODAC swimming titles

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Washington and Lee swept the men’s and women’s swimming team crowns at the ODAC championships, which concluded Sunday night.

W&L won the women's crown for the 31st time and the men's title for the seventh time. W&L did not compete at last year's championships because the school was not comfortable with the COVID-19 protocols for the meet.

Roanoke was second in the men's team standings at the four-day meet.

W&L's Brynn Martinson was named the women's swimmer of the meet and the women's rookie of the meet. She won the 50 freestyle, the 100 freestyle and the 200 freestyle. She broke two ODAC records and two meet records.

Claudia Barnett of W&L was named the women's scholar-athlete of the year.

W&L's Kami Gardner was named both the ODAC men's and women's coach of the year.

Roanoke's Ben Tate was named the men's swimmer of the meet. He won the 500 freestyle, breaking the ODAC and meet records, and the 200 butterfly.

W&L's Matthew Snyder was named the men's rookie of the meet. He won the 200 individual medley.

Sophia Rollo of W&L won the 200 individual medley, breaking the meet record. She also won the 100 backstroke.

W&L's Steven Ewing won the 1,650 freestyle, breaking meet and ODAC records.

Baxter Smelzer of W&L won the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle.

W&L's Luke Nagel and Roanoke's Ethan Brewer tied for first in the 200 freestyle.

Other women's winners included Roanoke's Susanna Price (500 freestyle), W&L's Katharine Alsobrook (1,650 freestyle), Roanoke's Bailey Gallagher (400 individual medley), W&L's Sara Gaston (200 backstroke), W&L's Caroline Baber (100 butterfly), W&L's Jillian Cantrell (200 butterfly) and all five W&L relay teams.

Other men's winners included W&L's Bennett Ehret (400 individual medley), W&L's Matthew Fritz (100 backstroke), Roanoke's Logan Deal (100 breaststroke), W&L's Steven Warren (200 breaststroke), W&L's Colin Whiting (100 butterfly) and all five W&L relay teams. W&L broke the ODAC and meet records in the men's 200 medley relay.

SWIMMING

DeSorbo gets Team USA gig

USA Swimming announced Monday that Virginia coach Todd DeSorbo has been named the U.S. women's swimming coach for the world championships, which will be held this summer in Budapest.

DeSorbo steered UVa to the NCAA women's swimming and diving title last year. He was an assistant coach for the U.S. team at last year's Olympics.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Records broken

Salem graduate and Virginia graduate transfer Hannah Moran of Radford University broke the school record in the 3,000 meters Saturday at the Darius Dixon Memorial Invite at Liberty University with a time of 9:38.51.

She also was part of the distance medley relay team that broke a school mark with a time of 11:51.56.

Over in Lexington, VMI's Trent Whittaker broke the school and facility records in the 1,000 meters at the VMI Winter Classic with a time of 2:24.31.

Also in that meet, W&L's Joe O'Connor broke his own school record in the pole vault with a vault of 16 feet, 4 3/4. W&L's Katelyn Gamble won the 60 meters with a school-record time of 7.63 seconds.