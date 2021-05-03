In the region: W&L to host three rounds of NCAA women's lacrosse tourney

The Washington and Lee women's lacrosse team will never have to leave Western Virginia as it pursues an NCAA Division III title this month.
The pairings for the 37-team tournament were announced Monday. W&L (13-0) earned an automatic bid by winning the ODAC tournament.
Roanoke College, which is not in the field, will host the May 22 semifinals and May 23 final.
W&L, which got a first-round bye, will host four second-round games this weekend.
The NCAA is going to two predetermined sites for the Sweet 16 and the quarterfinals this year. W&L will be one of those two sites. W&L will host four Sweet 16 games on May 15 and two quarterfinal games on May 16.
Salisbury (15-0) will meet Morrisville State (7-2) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at W&L, with Washington and Jefferson (10-0) facing Farmingdale State (8-0) at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Ithaca (12-1) will face Notre Dame, a 7-0 team from Maryland, at 11:30 a.m. Sunday in Lexington. W&L will host Fairleigh Dickinson-Florham (16-0) at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
The W&L-Florham winner will meet the Ithaca-Notre Dame winner in the Sweet 16 on May 15 at W&L. The winner of that game will face Salisbury, Morrisville State, Washington and Jefferson or Farmingdale State on May 16 at W&L for a berth in the final four in Salem.
MEN'S TENNIS
Tech gets at-large bid
Virginia Tech has received an at-large bid to the 64-team NCAA Division I championships.
The Hokies (12-9) will face Texas Tech (12-7) in the first round Saturday in a four-team regional hosted by No. 11 overall seed Georgia. The winner will meet Georgia (14-6) or East Tennessee State (13-7) in the second round Sunday.
Virginia (21-2), which earned an automatic bid by winning the ACC tournament, is the No. 5 overall seed and will host a four-team regional. UVa will host Fairleigh Dickinson (6-4) in the first round Saturday. The winner will face LSU (12-12) or Stanford (10-5) in the second round Sunday.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
UVa reaps at-large berth
UVa has received an at-large bid to the 64-team NCAA championships.
Virginia (14-6) is the No. 14 overall seed and will host a four-team regional. UVa will host Long Island (9-0) in the first round Friday. The winner will meet James Madison (14-3) or Tennessee (16-8) in the second round Saturday.
MEN'S GOLF
Robinson gets NCAA bid
Pierce Robinson of W&L has received an at-large bid to the NCAA Division III championships as an individual.
Thirty-seven teams and six individuals who are not on those teams will compete in the tournament, which will be held May 11-14 in Wheeling, West Virginia.
Robinson, who has a 73.17 stroke average, has won two tournaments this year.
FOOTBALL
Morgan 3rd in Rice voting
VMI redshirt freshman quarterback Seth Morgan finished third in the voting for the Jerry Rice Award, which goes to the FCS freshman of the year.
The media panel gave the award to Incarnate Word QB Cameron Ward.
In other VMI news, senior linebacker Tyren Cloyd and senior center Brad Davis have tweeted their next destinations. Cloyd will be a graduate transfer at Robert Morris, while Davis will be a graduate transfer at Eastern Kentucky.
TRACK AND FIELD
Poindexter shines at SoCon meet
CULLOWHEE, N.C. — VMI's Jordin Poindexter won the men's 200 meters at the Southern Conference outdoor championships with a time of 21.32 seconds.
The two-day meet concluded Sunday. VMI was fourth out of eight teams on the men's side and eighth out of 10 teams on the women's side.
The VMI foursome of Poindexter, Jonathan Gray, Trent Whittaker and Johnnie Walker won the 4x400 relay (3:12.99).
Poindexter also took second in the 100. He was also part of VMI's third-place 4x100 relay team.
Gavin Jenkins took second in both the 3,000-meter steeplechase and the 5,000. Solomon Ghosh was second in the discus. Keyandre Midgett was second in the triple jump. Andrew Granger was second in the hammer throw. Walker was third in the 400.
On the women's side, Sarah Leckman was second in the shot put. Naomi Hahn was third in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. The 4x400 relay team of Eliza Brooks, Autumn Parson, Ahliyah Williams and Ariana Ruffin took second with a school-record time of 3:47.91.
Harrison wins at ODAC meet
LYNCHBURG — Ferrum's Dazon Harrison won the men's 400 meters at the ODAC outdoor championships with a time of 48.10 seconds, marking the first time a Ferrum athlete or team has ever won an ODAC title.
The two-day meet concluded Sunday. Lynchburg swept the team titles. W&L was second on the men's side. Roanoke was second on the women's side, with W&L third.
Roanoke's Cooper Neeble won the men's steeplechase (9:34.92). W&L's Dan Kuntz won the high jump (1.88 meters), while W&L's Joe O'Connor won the pole vault (4,86 meters).
On the women's side, Roanoke's Mikayla Hefferon won the 400 (58.74 seconds). Roanoke's Hannah Koepfinger won the 400 hurdles (1:03.96). Roanoke's Caitlin Culhane won the hammer throw (41.9 meters) W&L's Abbey Pinkerton won the 1,500 (4:56.69).