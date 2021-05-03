In the region: W&L to host three rounds of NCAA women's lacrosse tourney

The Washington and Lee women's lacrosse team will never have to leave Western Virginia as it pursues an NCAA Division III title this month.

The pairings for the 37-team tournament were announced Monday. W&L (13-0) earned an automatic bid by winning the ODAC tournament.

Roanoke College, which is not in the field, will host the May 22 semifinals and May 23 final.

W&L, which got a first-round bye, will host four second-round games this weekend.

The NCAA is going to two predetermined sites for the Sweet 16 and the quarterfinals this year. W&L will be one of those two sites. W&L will host four Sweet 16 games on May 15 and two quarterfinal games on May 16.

Salisbury (15-0) will meet Morrisville State (7-2) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at W&L, with Washington and Jefferson (10-0) facing Farmingdale State (8-0) at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Ithaca (12-1) will face Notre Dame, a 7-0 team from Maryland, at 11:30 a.m. Sunday in Lexington. W&L will host Fairleigh Dickinson-Florham (16-0) at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.