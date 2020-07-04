The Washington and Lee football team has organized a virtual 5K to benefit the Rockbridge County NAACP’s scholarship fund.
Runners have through July 11 to complete the 5K wherever they live; registration closes at 11:59 p.m. on July 11. There is a $15 race fee and a $2.50 sign-up fee. To register or to donate, go to https://bit.ly/2YX1kt6.
All proceeds will be donated to the Rockbridge County NAACP’s Youth Opportunity Fund.
“The virtual 5K for the Rockbridge County NAACP scholarship fund is a small first step for the W&L football team as it leads the way for committing action towards words,” Generals running back Josh Breece said in a W&L statement. “We will take every opportunity to publicly and explicitly denounce all forms of white supremacy, systemic racism and other forms of prejudice against underrepresented communities, and develop action items to discard all levels of racism and prejudices, including microaggressions and implicit bias.”
Jackson exits Tech for ECU
East Carolina has hired Virginia Tech assistant Antwon Jackson as an assistant coach.
Jeff Goodman of the Stadium sports network tweeted the hiring Thursday. ECU has not announced the hiring, but Jackson has changed his Twitter bio to his new job.
Jackson left the Cincinnati staff last year to join Mike Young’s new staff at Virginia Tech.
ECU coach Joe Dooley needed a replacement for associate head coach Raphael Chillious, who exited in May for a prep school job.
The ECU staff includes assistant head coach Steve Roccaforte, who was a Hokies assistant under Buzz Williams.
BASEBALL
Virginia Tech adds transfer
First baseman T.J. Rumfield tweeted that he is transferring from national power Texas Tech to Virginia Tech.
He hit .417 in nine games as a redshirt freshman in the abbreviated 2020 season. He started four games.
Rumfield, who was an all-state third baseman at his Texas high school, will have to sit out the 2021 season unless he gets an NCAA waiver.
SOFTBALL
Hokies add Milius
Virginia Tech has announced that catcher/infielder Alexa Milius is transferring from Central Connecticut State.
She hit .374 as a freshman in 2019, when she made the Northeast Conference all-rookie team. She did not see action in the Blue Devils’ four games this year.
Milius will be eligible to play in the 2021 season.
TENNIS
WTT adds two
World TeamTennis has added Taylor Fritz, the 24th-ranked player on the ATP Tour, to its lineup of players for its upcoming season at The Greenbrier.
Fritz won the Eastbourne International last year. He will play for the Philadelphia Freedoms.
WTT has also added Jessica Pegula, who won the Citi Open in Washington last year. Pegula, whose parents own the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, will play for Orlando.
The WTT season begins July 12.
ETC.
W&L tops in state
W&L had the best overall winning percentage among the commonwealth’s small colleges in the 2019-20 school year, topping the all-sports survey of the sports information directors of Virginia colleges for the first time in 13 years.
W&L teams went 174-61-5 for a winning percentage of 73.5%. Randolph-Macon was second (72%) and Christopher Newport third (71.6%).
