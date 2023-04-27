LEXINGTON — Mitchell Salvino had four hits and three RBIs to lead the Washington and Lee baseball team to a 10-4 win over Mary Baldwin on Thursday.

Zach Perkins had two hits and three RBIs for the Generals (16-15), while Tyler Morley had four hits and one RBI for the Squirrels (4-31).

BASEBALL

No. 13 UVa 13, Towson 4

Kyle Teel went 5 for 5 with two RBIs to lead the Cavaliers (34-9) past the Tigers (13-29) on Wednesday night in Charlottesville.

UVa improved to 22-0 in nonleague play. Virginia is the only Division I baseball team in the nation that still has a spotless nonconference record.

SOFTBALL

Longwood 4, Radford 2

Korynna Anderson and Lauren Taylor each hit a two-run homer to lead the visiting Lancers (26-16, 12-3 Big South) past the Highlanders (14-31, 3-13) on Thursday.

Cori McMillan had two hits, including an RBI triple, for Radford.

MEN'S TENNIS

Pfeiffer 5, SVU 4

Third-seeded Pfeiffer beat the second-seeded Knights in a USA South semifinal Thursday in Rocky Mount, N.C.

On Wednesday, SVU's Marcos Dias was named to the All-USA South first team. Ethan Campbell made the second team.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

SVU's Snelson honored

Southern Virginia's Paula Snelson, who went unbeaten at No. 1 singles during the regular season, has been named the USA South player of the year for the second straight year.

She was joined on the All-USA South first team by SVU's Campbell Bueler.

MEN'S LACROSSE

No. 8 W&L 25, Shenandoah 6

Hudson Pokorny broke the W&L single-season assists record as the Generals (13-4, 7-2) beat the Hornets (7-9, 4-4) on Wednesday night in Lexington.

Pokorny had six assists Wednesday to give him 49 on the year, breaking the record of 45 that was set by Don Carroll in 1975.

Hillis Burns scored seven goals for W&L.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

No. 2 W&L 21, Bridgewater 2

Walker McKnight and Julia Thomson each scored three goals to lead the Generals (15-1, 8-0 ODAC) past the Eagles (9-8, 4-4) on Wednesday night in Lexington.

W&L finished unbeaten in ODAC regular-season play for the ninth straight year. The top-seeded Generals and second-seeded Roanoke will each host an ODAC semifinal on May 5.

Ferrum 16, Guilford 8

Willow Cooper scored eight goals to lead the host Panthers (8-9, 2-6 ODAC) past the Quakers (3-13, 1-7) on Wednesday night.