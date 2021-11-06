In the region: W&L wins ODAC field hockey title

LEXINGTON — Tess Muneses scored two goals as top-seeded and 11th-ranked Washington and Lee won the ODAC field hockey championship with a 3-1 win over third-seeded Lynchburg on Saturday.

Peyton Tysinger also scored for W&L (17-0), which claimed an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament.

Emily Yanes scored in the fourth quarter for the Hornets (14-7) to cut the lead to 3-1.

VOLLEYBALL

SVU 3, Meredith 1

BUENA VISTA — Courtney Pinkston had 14 kills as Southern Virginia won the USA South championship with a 20-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-18 win over Meredith on Saturday.

The Knights (28-4), who earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament, won a league title for the first time in the program's history.

SVU was the top seed in the USA South's East Division. Meredith (23-8) was the second seed in that division.

In Friday night's semifinals, SVU beat Covenant 26-24, 25-19, 22-25, 25-21. Pinkston had 22 kills and 15 digs.

W&L 3, Bridgewater 0