In the region: W&L wins ODAC field hockey title

LEXINGTON — Tess Muneses scored two goals as top-seeded and 11th-ranked Washington and Lee won the ODAC field hockey championship with a 3-1 win over third-seeded Lynchburg on Saturday.
Peyton Tysinger also scored for W&L (17-0), which claimed an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament.
Emily Yanes scored in the fourth quarter for the Hornets (14-7) to cut the lead to 3-1.
VOLLEYBALL
SVU 3, Meredith 1
BUENA VISTA — Courtney Pinkston had 14 kills as Southern Virginia won the USA South championship with a 20-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-18 win over Meredith on Saturday.
The Knights (28-4), who earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament, won a league title for the first time in the program's history.
SVU was the top seed in the USA South's East Division. Meredith (23-8) was the second seed in that division.
In Friday night's semifinals, SVU beat Covenant 26-24, 25-19, 22-25, 25-21. Pinkston had 22 kills and 15 digs.
W&L 3, Bridgewater 0
LEXINGTON — Val Sokolow had 15 kills and 12 digs to lead the top-seeded Generals (25-7) to an ODAC semifinal win over the fourth-seeded Eagles (14-13) on Friday night.
W&L will host third-seeded Virginia Wesleyan in the final at 2 p.m. Sunday.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Ferrum 50, Meredith 48
RALEIGH, N.C. — Cameron Hawkins and Aisha Martin had 13 points apiece to lead the Panthers past the Avenging Angels on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.
No. 20 Christopher Newport 88, SVU 51
NEWPORT NEWS — Natalie Terwilliger scored 18 points to lead the Captains past the Knights on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.
Savanna Christensen had 14 points for SVU, while Katie Garrish added 11 points.
Pfieffer 76, Hollins 67
MISENHEIMER, N.C. — Brina Bentley had 16 points to lead the Falcons past Hollins on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.
Kayla Surles had 17 points for Hollins.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Va. Wesleyan 1, W&L 0
VIRGINIA BEACH — Julia Marrone scored in the 76th minute to give the top-seeded Marlins (12-5-2) an ODAC semifinal win over the fourth-seeded Generals (13-3-2) on Friday night.