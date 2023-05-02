LEXINGTON — Hillis Burns scored four goals to lead the third-seeded and ninth-ranked Washington and Lee men’s lacrosse team to a 22-8 win over sixth-seeded Shenandoah in an ODAC quarterfinal Tuesday.

It was Gene McCabe’s 200th win as the coach of the Generals.

Alex Brown scored three goals for the Generals (14-4), while Tyler Held had two goals for the Hornets (9-10).

W&L will visit second-seeded Hampden-Sydney (13-4) in the semifinals Thursday.

SOFTBALL

UVa 3, Longwood 0Molly Grube, Mikayla Houge, Savanah Henley and Eden Bigham combined on a seven-hit shutout to lead the Cavaliers (30-21) past the Lancers (27-18) on Tuesday in Farmville.

Roanoke

sweeps RandolphThe host Maroons (24-10, 17-3 ODAC) swept a doubleheader from the WildCats (21-19, 9-11) on Monday, winning the first game 3-0 and taking the nightcap 2-0.

Jada Karnes threw a three-hitter to win Game 1, while Lindsay Gedro pitched a five-hitter to win Game 2.

Roanoke tied Randolph-Macon for first place, but Roanoke earned the top seed because it swept Randolph-Macon. Roanoke is the top seed for the first time since 2007.

The ODAC tournament has a new format. Roanoke, eighth-seeded Shenandoah, fifth-seeded Lynchburg and fourth-seeded Guilford will play in a double-elimination pod at Liberty University beginning Friday. The winner will face the winner of the other pod in the May 11-12 finals.

TRACK AND FIELD

Fowler, Todd shine

at ODAC meetRoanoke’s Brady Fowler and W&L’s Carolyn Todd each broke a meet record at the ODAC outdoor championships, which concluded Monday night at Bridgewater College.

Lynchburg won the men’s team title with 175 points; W&L was second with 150 points. Lynchburg also won the women’s team title with 251 points; W&L was second with 153.

Fowler won the men’s 200 meters with a meet-record time of 21.32 seconds. He also won the 100 (10.58).

Roanoke’s Samuel Crawford won the 400 meters (48.67). The Roanoke foursome of Aidan Spradlin, Brandon Heffinger, Crawford and Fowler won the 4x100 relay (41.22).

W&L’s Charles Scharf won the 10,000 (31:42.65). W&L’s Daniel Jakubowski-Lewis won the 400 hurdles (55.10). W&L’s Evan Langhammer won the pole vault (4.46 meters). W&L’s Adam Roy won the javelin (55.52 meters).

On the women’s side, Todd won the 10,000 in 37:14.82, breaking a 10-year-old meet record.

W&L’s Natalie McCaffery won the discus (39.57 meters), while Roanoke’s Mikayla Hefferon won the 400 meters (57.47).

MEN’S TENNIS

Cavs, Hokies

get NCAA bids Virginia Tech’s Ryan Fishback and UVa’s Inaki Montes, Chris Rodesch and Jeffrey von der Schulenburg received at-large bids to the 64-man NCAA Division I singles championships Tuesday.

The UVa tandem of Montes and Ryan Goetz earned an automatic bid to the 32-team doubles championships, while the Tech tandem of Jordan Chrysostom and Fishback received an at-large bid.

W&L to hit road

for NCAAsW&L will visit North Carolina Wesleyan in the 44-team NCAA Division III tournament.

The 25th-ranked Generals (17-5), who earned an automatic bid as the ODAC champs, will face 16th-ranked North Carolina Wesleyan (16-10) in the second round Saturday.

The winner will play in the final of the five-team regional Sunday at North Carolina Wesleyan for a berth in the quarterfinals.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Cavs, Hokie get

NCAA berthsVirginia Tech freshman Ozlem Uslu and UVa’s Julia Adams and Natasha Subhash received at-large bids to the 64-woman NCAA Division I singles championships Tuesday.

The UVa duo of Adams and Melodie Collard reaped an at-large bid to the 32-team doubles championships.

BASEBALL

Roanoke gets

No. 3 seedRoanoke has landed the No. 3 seed in the ODAC tournament.

Roanoke tied Randolph-Macon for third place but earned the third seed because the Maroons swept Randolph-Macon.

The Maroons (25-15, 16-6) will host sixth-seeded Washington and Lee (18-15, 11-11) in a best-of-three series. The teams will meet at 5 p.m. Saturday and at noon Sunday. The third game, if necessary, will be at 3 p.m. Sunday.

The series winner will be one of four teams advancing to the final portion of the tournament at the University of Richmond.