LYNCHBURG — Jack Elliott scored three goals to lead the ninth-ranked and third-seeded Washington and Lee men's lacrosse team to a 12-10 win over 11th-ranked and top-seeded Lynchburg in the ODAC men's lacrosse tournament title game Saturday.

Will Schnorr scored to give the Generals (16-4) an 11-10 lead with 5:48 to go. Elliott added an insurance goal with 3:01 left.

Dylan Wolfe of the Hornets (13-6) scored with 2:11 to go.

W&L won the tournament for the 12th time.

MEN'S LACROSSE

Pfeiffer 12, SVU 9

Zach DeFazio scored four goals Saturday to lead the top-seeded Falcons (16-1) past the second-seeded Knights (9-8) in the USA South final in Misenheimer, N.C.

BASEBALL

Virginia Tech 13, Bowling Green 2

Carson Jones had four hits, including a homer, and two RBIs to lead the Hokies (27-16) past Bowling Green (16-26) in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday in Blacksburg.

Carson DeMartini had two hits, including a grand slam, and six RBIs.

The second game was not over at press time.

Roanoke 5, W&L 3

Will Turner, Aiden Kuhle and Alex Markus combined on a seven-hitter to lead the third-seeded Maroons (26-15) past the sixth-seeded Generals (18-16) in the ODAC tournament Saturday in Rocky Mount.

It was the first game of their best-of-three series. The teams will meet again at noon Sunday. The winner of the series will be among four teams advancing to the final weekend of the tournament in Richmond.

Jonny Wall had two hits and two RBIs for Roanoke.

SOFTBALL

Roanoke 5, Lynchburg 4

Lauren Hoffman had two hits and two RBIs on Saturday to lead the top-seeded Maroons (26-10) past the fifth-seeded Hornets (24-18) in the ODAC tournament at Liberty University.

Roanoke improved to 2-0 in the four-team, double-elimination pod. Roanoke will play in the finals of the pod Sunday. The winner of the pod will play for the ODAC title in a best-of-three finals beginning Thursday.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

UVa 4, Princeton 0

Sara Ziodato and Annabelle Xu each won in doubles and singles to lead No. 12 overall seed Virginia (20-6) past the Tigers (17-7) in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament Saturday in Charlottesville.

Emory 5, W&L 1

The seventh-ranked Eagles (12-6) beat the 22nd-ranked Generals (19-7) in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament Saturday in Lexington.

MEN'S TENNIS

UVa 4, Navy 0

Alex Kiefer and Jeffrey von der Schulenburg each won in doubles and singles to lead No. 5 overall seed Virginia (25-4) past the Midshipmen (23-20) in the first round of the NCAA Division I tournament Saturday in Charlottesville.

UVa will host Mississippi on Sunday.

North Carolina Wesleyan 5, W&L 1

The 16th-ranked Battling Bishops (17-10) beat the 25th-ranked Generals (17-6) in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament Saturday in Rocky Mount, N.C.

Both teams had a first-round bye.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Meredith 11, SVU 10

Jessica Dowdy scored four goals as the top-seeded Avenging Angels (16-4) won the USA South tournament for the ninth straight year by fending off the second-seeded Knights (12-6) on Saturday in Raleigh, N.C.

Meredith led 11-5 with 4:56 left in the third quarter. SVU's Kiah Baisden scored her fifth goal of the game to cut the lead to 11-10 with 3:30 left in the fourth.