In the region: W&L wins ODAC volleyball title

LEXINGTON — Val Sokolow had 11 kills and 12 digs to lead top-seeded Washington and Lee to a 25-17, 25-17, 25-23 win over third-seeded Virginia Wesleyan in the ODAC volleyball final Sunday.

Sydney Heifner also had 11 kills for the Generals (26-7), who claimed an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament.

The Marlins (23-9) led 23-20 in the third set, but W&L won the final five points.

Also Sunday, Heifner was named the ODAC player of the year. She has 417 kills and 313 digs.

W&L's Bryan Harvey was named the coach of the year for the 11th time.

Virginia Wesleyan's Emma Claytor, a Giles graduate who has 216 kills and 82 blocks, was named the rookie of the year.

Heifner was joined on the All-ODAC first team by W&L's Caroline Gard (495 digs) and Ashley Webb (1,080 assists).

Claytor was joined on the second team by Roanoke's Linsey Bailey (James River) and W&L's Carson Allsteadt.

Roanoke's Kennedy Clemmer (Rockbridge County) and W&L's Katy Blain made the third team.

