In the region: W&L wins ODAC volleyball title

LEXINGTON — Val Sokolow had 11 kills and 12 digs to lead top-seeded Washington and Lee to a 25-17, 25-17, 25-23 win over third-seeded Virginia Wesleyan in the ODAC volleyball final Sunday.
Sydney Heifner also had 11 kills for the Generals (26-7), who claimed an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament.
The Marlins (23-9) led 23-20 in the third set, but W&L won the final five points.
Also Sunday, Heifner was named the ODAC player of the year. She has 417 kills and 313 digs.
W&L's Bryan Harvey was named the coach of the year for the 11th time.
Virginia Wesleyan's Emma Claytor, a Giles graduate who has 216 kills and 82 blocks, was named the rookie of the year.
Heifner was joined on the All-ODAC first team by W&L's Caroline Gard (495 digs) and Ashley Webb (1,080 assists).
Claytor was joined on the second team by Roanoke's Linsey Bailey (James River) and W&L's Carson Allsteadt.
Roanoke's Kennedy Clemmer (Rockbridge County) and W&L's Katy Blain made the third team.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Knights honored
Courtney Pinkston of Southern Virginia has been named the USA South player of the year, while SVU's Sydney Hopkin was chosen the rookie of the year.
Pinkston has 450 kills and 530.5 points for the USA South champs. Hopkin has 316 kills.
Pinkston and SVU's Elle Warnick made the overall All-USA South first team and the league's All-East Division first team.
Hopkin and SVU's Emma Steiger made the All-East Division second team.
MEN'S SOCCER
Pitt 2, Va. Tech 1, 2 OT
PITTSBURGH — Valentin Noel scored with 7:42 left in the second overtime period to give the top-seeded and sixth-ranked Panthers (11-4-1) an ACC quarterfinal win over the eighth-seeded Hokies (10-5-3) on Sunday.
It was his second goal of the game.
Virginia Tech's Kyle McDowell scored in the ninth minute to tie the game at 1.
Ben Martino had eight saves for the Hokies.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Florida State 1, UVa 0
CARY, N.C. — Clara Robbins scored in the first half to give the second-seeded and second-ranked Seminoles (16-1-2) a win over the top-seeded and top-ranked Cavaliers (16-2-2) in the ACC final Sunday.
High Point 2, Campbell 1, OT
BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Bassett graduate Skyler Prillaman scored in the 94th minute to give the second-seeded Panthers (10-7-2) a win over the top-seeded Camels in the Big South final Sunday.
Prillaman was named the tournament most valuable player. She had made the All-Big South first team last week.
Cavs, Hokie cited
Virginia's Diana Ordonez (15 goals, three assists) has been named the ACC co-offensive player of the year.
UVa's Steve Swanson was named the coach of the year for the third time.
Ordonez was joined on the All-ACC first team by UVa's Lia Godfrey (three goals, 12 assists).
Virginia Tech's Emily Gray made the second team, as did UVa's Samar Guidry, Laurel Ivory and Alexa Spaanstra.
UVa's Haley Hopkins and Taryn Torrres made the third team.
FIELD HOCKEY
North Carolina 1, UVa 0
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Erin Matson scored in the third quarter to give the third-seeded and 10th-ranked Tar Heels (13-6) a win over the fifth-seeded and 14th-ranked Cavaliers (12-8) in the ACC final Sunday.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Penn State Altoona 96, W&L 93
ALTOONA, Penn. — P.J. Charles had 25 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Lions past the Generals on Sunday in the season opener for both teams.
Alex McClellan scored seven straight points to give the Lions a 92-88 lead with 2:00 to go. His team led the rest of the way.
Robert DiSibio had 26 points and 10 rebounds for W&L.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Mary Baldwin 72, W&L 71
STAUNTON — Demet Saygili made a layup with two seconds left to give the Squirrels (2-0) a win over the Generals (0-1) on Sunday.
W&L's Hanna Malik had 29 points.
WRESTLING
Hokies win titles
Virginia Tech's Mekhi Lewis, Hunter Bolen (Christiansburg), Korbin Myers and Nathan Traxler won titles in the open division of Tech's Southeast Open tournament, which was held Sunday at Roanoke College.