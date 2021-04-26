In the region: W&L wins ODAC women's golf tournament

VOLLEYBALL

UVa hires coach

Virginia announced it has hired Shannon Wells, who has been a Florida assistant for seven seasons, as its new head coach.

She also has been an assistant at Winthrop and Mississippi.

UVa fired the entire volleyball staff last month and canceled the rest of its season.

TENNIS

ODAC pairings announced

The pairings have been announced for the ODAC men's and women's tournaments.

On the men's side, W&L (10-4, 9-0) is the top seed and will host Bridgewater or Emory & Henry in a quarterfinal Saturday. Roanoke is the No. 5 seed and will visit Lynchburg in another quarterfinal.

W&L (10-2, 9-0) is also the top seed on the women's side. Ninth-seeded Roanoke will meet No. 8 seed Shenandoah on Wednesday, with the winner visiting W&L for a Saturday quarterfinal.

BASEBALL

Roanoke splits doubleheader