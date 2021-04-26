In the region: W&L wins ODAC women's golf tournament

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The 12th-ranked Washington and Lee women's golf team won the ODAC championship Monday for the third straight time.
The Generals finished the two-day, three-team tournament at 65-over 641 to beat runner-up Lynchburg by 13 strokes.
W&L claimed an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament.
W&L's Megan Kanaby won the individual crown by eight strokes with a 5-over 149.
Guilford won the men's tournament, with W&L third.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Randolph-Macon 14, Ferrum 4
FERRUM — Natalie Webster scored four goals to lead the seventh-seeded Yellow Jackets (5-7) past the sixth-seeded Panthers (9-5) in the first round of the ODAC tournament.
SOFTBALL
Fisher a finalist
Radford's Sydney Fisher has been named one of 10 finalists for the Senior CLASS Award for softball.
The award recognizes a Division I senior each year for softball and academic excellence, character and community service.
Fisher is batting .366. She has a 4.0 GPA with a double major in biology and chemistry.
VOLLEYBALL
UVa hires coach
Virginia announced it has hired Shannon Wells, who has been a Florida assistant for seven seasons, as its new head coach.
She also has been an assistant at Winthrop and Mississippi.
UVa fired the entire volleyball staff last month and canceled the rest of its season.
TENNIS
ODAC pairings announced
The pairings have been announced for the ODAC men's and women's tournaments.
On the men's side, W&L (10-4, 9-0) is the top seed and will host Bridgewater or Emory & Henry in a quarterfinal Saturday. Roanoke is the No. 5 seed and will visit Lynchburg in another quarterfinal.
W&L (10-2, 9-0) is also the top seed on the women's side. Ninth-seeded Roanoke will meet No. 8 seed Shenandoah on Wednesday, with the winner visiting W&L for a Saturday quarterfinal.
BASEBALL
Roanoke splits doubleheader
The host Maroons (22-8, 14-4 ODAC) split a Sunday doubleheader with Randolph-Macon, losing the first game 7-5 in 11 innings and winning the nightcap 6-3.