In the region: W&L wins ODAC women's golf tournament

GLEN ALLEN — The 10th-ranked Washington and Lee women's golf team won the ODAC tournament Tuesday at the Dominion Club.

W&L had a total of 45-over 909 in the three-day, three-round tournament, breaking the school's 54-hole scoring record. W&L shot a school-record 300 in the final round.

The Generals, who won the tournament for the fourth straight time, finished 24 strokes ahead of second-place Lynchburg.

The Generals claimed an automatic bid to next month's NCAA Division III tournament.

Lynchburg's Emily Brubaker won the individual title with a 4-over-220. W&L's Megan Kanaby was second at 224.

Also Tuesday, W&L's Laetitia Roegner was named the ODAC rookie of the year. She entered the tournament ranked 35th in Division III.

W&L's Kelsie Carralero was named the coach of the year for the second straight year.

Roegner and Kanaby were joined on the All-ODAC first team by W&L's An Shelmire. Marcella Mercer made the second team and Savannah Johnson the third team.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Haynes picks ETSU

Virginia Tech freshman forward Jalen Haynes. who entered the transfer portal last month, announced Tuesday he has decided to transfer to Southern Conference member East Tennessee State.

Haynes scored a total of seven points and snared a total of five rebounds in nine games. He played a total of 25 minutes.

Djonkam transferring to Morgan State

Morgan State tweeted Tuesday that it is adding Radford center Lewis Djonkam as a graduate transfer.

Djonkam will be joining the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference school for his extra year of eligibility.

He averaged 8.8 points and 24.4 minutes as a fourth-year junior in the 2020-21 season, when he started every game. Djonkam averaged 4.9 points and 15.1 minutes as a fifth-year senior in the 2021-22 season, when he started 17 games.

Morgan State will be the third college stop for Djonkam, who transferred from VCU to Radford in 2018.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Cavs, Hokies honored

Virginia's Ashlyn McGovern (52 goals) has been named to the All-ACC first team.

The second team included UVa's Rachel Clark and Aubrey Williams and Virginia Tech's Sarah Lubnow.

Clark was joined on the all-freshman team by UVa's Abby Manalang and Kate Miller and Virginia Tech's Olivia Vergano.

UVa will play Syracuse in the ACC quarterfinals Friday at Notre Dame. Virginia Tech will meet Boston College in another quarterfinal Friday at Notre Dame.

TRACK AND FIELD

Hokies, Cav recognized

Virginia Tech's Antonio Lopez Segura, who finished sixth in the 3,000 meters at the NCAA championships, has been named the state Division I men's indoor track athlete of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia schools.

Virginia Tech's Jake Spotswood, who finished 11th in the heptathlon at the NCAAs, was named the state Division I men's indoor field athlete of the year.

Tech's Dave Cianelli, who steered the Hokies to the ACC crown, was chosen the state's Division I men's indoor track and field coach of the year.

UVa's Nathan Mountain, who took fourth in the mile at the ACC championships, was named the state Division I men's indoor track rookie of the year.