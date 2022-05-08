In the region: W&L wins ODAC women's lacrosse title

LEXINGTON — Hanna Bishop scored six goals to lead the top-seeded and fifth-ranked Washington and Lee women's lacrosse team to an 11-5 win over second-seeded Roanoke in the ODAC tournament title game Sunday.

The Generals (17-2) claimed an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament. They won the ODAC crown for the 12th straight time.

Lilly Blair (Salem) had three goals for Roanoke (15-4).

MEN'S TENNIS

W&L 5, Va. Wesleyan 0

Connor Coleman won in doubles and singles to lead the top-seeded Generals (15-8) past the second-seeded Marlins (13-8) in the ODAC final Sunday in Lexington.

W&L, which earned an automatic bid to the NCAAs, won its 12th straight ODAC crown.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

W&L 5, Sweet Briar 0

Becket Waters won in doubles and singles to lead the top-seeded Generals (15-6) past second-seeded Sweet Briar (23-4) in the ODAC final Sunday in Lexington.

W&L, which earned an automatic bid to the NCAAs, won its 19th straight ODAC title.

UVa 4, Princeton 0

Elaine Chervinsky and Natasha Subhash won in doubles and singles to lead the Cavaliers (22-5) to a second-round win over the Tigers (12-11) in the NCAA Division I tournament Sunday in Charlottesville.

UVa, the No. 5 overall seed in the NCAAs, will host No. 12 overall seed Oklahoma State in the round of 16 next weekend.

BASEBALL

Roanoke 8, Randolph-Macon 4, 12 innings

The sixth-seeded Maroons (23-14) beat the third-seeded Yellow Jackets (26-11) in Game 1 of their ODAC tournament first-round series Sunday in Ashland.

The final two games of the best-of-three series will be held Monday.

Roanoke erupted for six runs in the top of the 12th, with Troy Ferrell and Conner Butler each supplying a two-RBI single in the outburst.

Bridgewater eliminates W&L

The fifth-seeded Eagles (26-15) won their ODAC tournament first-round series with the fourth-seeded Generals (20-16) by sweeping a doubleheader Sunday in Lexington.

BC won the best-of-three series 2-0, so a Game 3 on Monday won't be necessary. BC won the first game 8-1 and the nightcap 9-8.

W&L scored twice in the ninth to cut the Game 2 deficit to 9-8, thanks to Zach Perkins' RBI single and Drew Larsen's run-scoring sacrifice fly. But John Raymond flied out with a man on second to end the game.

UNC Greensboro 7, VMI 3

Jared Mattewson pitched an eight-hit complete game to help the host Spartans (22-25, 5-10 Southern Conference) beat the Keydets (15-33, 7-8) on Sunday.

SOFTBALL

Radford sweeps doubleheader

The host Highlanders (19-27, 12-15) swept a doubleheader from North Carolina A&T (13-35, 3-21) on Sunday, winning the first game 8-0 in five innings and taking the second game 12-3 in six innings.

Jessie Marvin and Skyler DeHart combined on a three-hit shutout in Game 1.

Abby Wilson had three hits and three RBIs for Radford in Game 2, with Hannah Poole adding a pair of two-run homers.