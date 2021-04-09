In the region: W&L wins ODAC women's soccer semifinal

LEXINGTON — Caroline Christianson scored twice to lead the top-seeded Washington and Lee women's soccer team to a 4-0 win over fourth-seeded Virginia Wesleyan in an ODAC semifinal Friday.

The Generals improved to 10-0 for the first time since 1997, tying the school record for the longest winning streak to start a season. They advanced to the ODAC final for the first time since 2016.

Chloe Rapier and Caroline Lawson also scored for W&L. Teammate Grace Coombs had four saves.

W&L will host Bridgewater in the ODAC final Sunday.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Bridgewater 1, Roanoke 0

BRIDGEWATER — Destiny Zapata scored in the 67th minute to give the second-seeded Eagles (10-1) an ODAC semifinal win over the third-seeded Maroons (7-3-1).

FOOTBALL

SVU 28, N.C. Wesleyan 21

BUENA VISA —Jason Siaosi returned a fumble 16 yards for a touchdown with 3:33 to go to give the Knights (1-3) a nonconference win in their season finale.

The Battling Bishops (0-5) led 21-0 with 10:43 left in the third quarter.