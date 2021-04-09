In the region: W&L wins ODAC women's soccer semifinal

LEXINGTON — Caroline Christianson scored twice to lead the top-seeded Washington and Lee women's soccer team to a 4-0 win over fourth-seeded Virginia Wesleyan in an ODAC semifinal Friday.
The Generals improved to 10-0 for the first time since 1997, tying the school record for the longest winning streak to start a season. They advanced to the ODAC final for the first time since 2016.
Chloe Rapier and Caroline Lawson also scored for W&L. Teammate Grace Coombs had four saves.
W&L will host Bridgewater in the ODAC final Sunday.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Bridgewater 1, Roanoke 0
BRIDGEWATER — Destiny Zapata scored in the 67th minute to give the second-seeded Eagles (10-1) an ODAC semifinal win over the third-seeded Maroons (7-3-1).
FOOTBALL
SVU 28, N.C. Wesleyan 21
BUENA VISA —Jason Siaosi returned a fumble 16 yards for a touchdown with 3:33 to go to give the Knights (1-3) a nonconference win in their season finale.
The Battling Bishops (0-5) led 21-0 with 10:43 left in the third quarter.
Davis Pinkston completed 11 of 24 passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions for Southern Virginia. Cade Nelson ran for 107 yards and one TD on 23 carries for SVU, while Matthew Johansson had five catches for 80 yards and two TDs.
BASEBALL
Clemson 6, UVa 1
CLEMSON, S.C. — Mack Anglin allowed one hit and no runs in the first six innings to lead the Tigers (15-11, 9-7 ACC) past the Cavaliers (14-15, 6-13).
FIELD HOCKEY
No. 1 UNC 3, No. 12 UVa 2, OT
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Erin Matson scored 58 seconds into the overtime period to give the Tar Heels (14-1, 4-0 ACC) the win over the Cavaliers (6-11, 1-4).
WOMEN'S SWIMMING
UVa's Paige Madden has been named one of four finalists for the Honda Sport Award for women's swimming and diving.
She won three individual titles at the NCAA championships and was also part of a winning relay. She helped UVa win the NCAA team championship.
SOFTBALL
Ferrum splits doubleheader
FERRUM — The Panthers (11-13) split a doubleheader with Averett on Thursday, losing the first game 15-7 and winning the nightcap 5-3.
Arielle Eure had two hits and two RBIs in Game 2 for Ferrum.
MEN'S SOCCER
No. 1 Pitt 5, UVa 0
CHARLOTTESVILLE — The Panthers (13-2, 5-1 ACC) won the Coastal Division title Thursday night by beating the Cavaliers (7-8-1, 2-4).
Pitt will play Clemson, which won both the Atlantic Division title and the fall ACC championship, on April 17 for the ACC crown and an automatic NCAA tournament bid.