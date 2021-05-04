In the region: W&L wins ODAC women's tennis semifinal

LEXINGTON — Taylor Garcia and Margaret Carlton won in doubles and singles to lead the top-seeded and 18th-ranked Washington and Lee women’s tennis team to a 5-0 win over fifth-seeded Virginia Wesleyan in an ODAC semifinal Tuesday.
The Generals (14-2) will host Lynchburg or Sweet Briar in the ODAC final Sunday.
Claire Lacksen and Nell Covington won 8-0 at No. 3 doubles, while Becket Waters and Gabi Moss won 8-0 at No. 2 doubles. Garcia and Carlton won 8-2 at No. 1 doubles.
Garcia won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 singles to give W&L a 4-0 lead. Carlton won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4 singles to clinch the victory, so the other singles matches were not finished.
TENNIS
Hokies, Cavs get NCAA bids
Virginia’s Jeffrey von der Schulenburg (16-4) has received an at-large bid to the 64-man NCAA Division I men’s singles championships.
UVa’s Carl Soderlund (12-2) received an automatic bid. He is the No. 7 overall seed.
The Virginia Tech duo of Jordan Chrysostom and Ryan Fishback (8-4) received an at-large bid to the 32-team NCAA doubles championships, as did the UVa tandem of Soderlund and William Woodall (9-8).
On the women’s side, UVa’s Emma Navarro (17-1) and Natasha Subhash (15-5) received at-large bids to the 64-woman NCAA singles championships. Navarro is the No. 3 overall seed.
The UVa duo of Subhash and Munera (10-7) received an at-large bid to the 32-team doubles championships, as did the UVa team of Navarro and Rosie Johanson (9-8).
The men’s and women’s singles and doubles tournaments will be held May 23-28 in Orlando, Florida.
Liberty withdraws
Liberty announced it will be unable to compete in the NCAA men’s team championships because of COVID-19 contact tracing.
Liberty (20-7), which had earned an automatic bid as the Atlantic Sun champ, was scheduled to play North Carolina State in the first round Friday in Columbia, South Carolina. Atlantic Sun runner-up Florida Gulf Coast will play N.C. State instead.
SOFTBALL
Radford 7, Norfolk State 1
RADFORD — Jessie Marvin pitched a one-hitter, striking out five and walking four, to lead the Highlanders (17-29) to a win.
Riley Oakes had three hits and two RBIs for Radford.
BASEBALL
ODAC pairings set
The pairings have been announced for the ODAC tournament.
Roanoke is the No. 3 seed and will host Bridgewater in a best-of-three quarterfinal series this weekend.
W&L is the No. 7 seed and will visit Shenandoah in another best-of-three quarterfinal series.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Knights cited
Southern Virginia’s Zach Danneman (65 goals, 21 assists) and Ty Veres (42 goals, 11 assists) have been named to the All-Coast to Coast Conference first team.
Charles Wescott, Carter Bean and Jaydon Arnold made the second team.
MEN’S SOCCER
Foley honored
Carlisle graduate Nick Foley of Lynchburg has been named the ODAC men’s soccer scholar-athlete of the year. He has a 3.69 GPA.
The All-ODAC first team includes Roanoke’s Joe Carman and W&L’s Michael Kutsanzira, Jack Rawlins and Erik Recke.
Foley was joined on the second team by Roanoke’s Liam Camilleri, Dylan Berk, Alec Taitague and Chris Jerrild and W&L’s Harris Salom, Samuel Bass and Seth Chapman.
Ferrum’s Enzo Guercio and W&L’s Michael Nye made the third team.
MEN’S SWIMMING
Maroons sweep top honors
Roanoke’s Connor Kinkema has been named the small-college all-state swimmer of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges. The Bassett graduate won three individual titles at the ODAC championships, breaking meet records in all three events.
Roanoke’s Jacob Winn, who won the 200 individual medley at the ODAC meet, was named the small-college rookie of the year.
Roanoke’s Scott Thacker was chosen the small-college oach of the year. He steered the Maroons to their first ODAC men’s swimming crown.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Draper recognized
Roanoke College’s Kasey Draper, a Northside graduate who averaged 19.1 points, has been named to the small-college all-state first team by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.
Ferrum’s Kajuan Madden-McAfee made the second team.