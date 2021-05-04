In the region: W&L wins ODAC women's tennis semifinal

LEXINGTON — Taylor Garcia and Margaret Carlton won in doubles and singles to lead the top-seeded and 18th-ranked Washington and Lee women’s tennis team to a 5-0 win over fifth-seeded Virginia Wesleyan in an ODAC semifinal Tuesday.

The Generals (14-2) will host Lynchburg or Sweet Briar in the ODAC final Sunday.

Claire Lacksen and Nell Covington won 8-0 at No. 3 doubles, while Becket Waters and Gabi Moss won 8-0 at No. 2 doubles. Garcia and Carlton won 8-2 at No. 1 doubles.

Garcia won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 singles to give W&L a 4-0 lead. Carlton won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4 singles to clinch the victory, so the other singles matches were not finished.

TENNIS

Hokies, Cavs get NCAA bids

Virginia’s Jeffrey von der Schulenburg (16-4) has received an at-large bid to the 64-man NCAA Division I men’s singles championships.

UVa’s Carl Soderlund (12-2) received an automatic bid. He is the No. 7 overall seed.

The Virginia Tech duo of Jordan Chrysostom and Ryan Fishback (8-4) received an at-large bid to the 32-team NCAA doubles championships, as did the UVa tandem of Soderlund and William Woodall (9-8).