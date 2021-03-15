In the region: W&L women's lacrosse scores 27 goals

LEXINGTON — The third-ranked Washington and Lee women's lacrosse team squashed Southern Virginia 27-3 on Monday to tie the program's single-game goals record.

It was the third time in program history the team scored 27 goals in a game.

With the game tied 2-2, the Generals (3-0) scored 24 straight goals.

Katherine Faria had six goals for W&L, while Kit McNiff and Hanna Bishop each had four goals.

The victory extended the team's record-setting home winning streak to 23 games, dating back to March 2018.

The Knights fell to 3-2.

CROSS COUNTRY

UVa's Morris 158th

at NCAA meet

STILLWATER, Okla. — Virginia's Peter Morris finished in 158th place at the NCAA national championships. He had a time of 32:18.7 in the 10k race.

VMI's Jahanzib Shahbaz, who received an at-large individual bid, finished 190th out of 250 runners with a time of 32:41.0. He was only the second Keydet to ever compete at the meet.

UVa's Harry Monroe was 223rd at 33:36.1.