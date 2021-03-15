In the region: W&L women's lacrosse scores 27 goals

LEXINGTON — The third-ranked Washington and Lee women's lacrosse team squashed Southern Virginia 27-3 on Monday to tie the program's single-game goals record.
It was the third time in program history the team scored 27 goals in a game.
With the game tied 2-2, the Generals (3-0) scored 24 straight goals.
Katherine Faria had six goals for W&L, while Kit McNiff and Hanna Bishop each had four goals.
The victory extended the team's record-setting home winning streak to 23 games, dating back to March 2018.
The Knights fell to 3-2.
CROSS COUNTRY
UVa's Morris 158th
at NCAA meet
STILLWATER, Okla. — Virginia's Peter Morris finished in 158th place at the NCAA national championships. He had a time of 32:18.7 in the 10k race.
VMI's Jahanzib Shahbaz, who received an at-large individual bid, finished 190th out of 250 runners with a time of 32:41.0. He was only the second Keydet to ever compete at the meet.
UVa's Harry Monroe was 223rd at 33:36.1.
The UVa men's team had received an at-large bid to the championships but was not able to compete for the team title because of COVID-19 issues within the group of runners selected to participate, according to UVa.
ETC.
ACC changes rule
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The ACC has eliminated its rule requiring athletes to sit out a season if they transfer within the league.
The move is the latest across college sports to loosen restrictions on transferring athletes so they can switch schools and play right away.
"The time has come for all student-athletes to have the opportunity to transfer and be permitted to compete immediately,” ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said in a news release. “This decision is in the best interest of our student-athletes as it allows greater flexibility during their collegiate career.”