In the region: W&L women's soccer improves to 4-0

LEXINGTON — Grace Wielechowski scored two goals Thursday to lead the Washington and Lee women's soccer team to a 5-0 win over Southern Virginia.

The Generals improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2009.

The Knights fell to 1-4.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Roanoke 4, Emory & Henry 0

Lucy Perry had two assists to help the host Maroons (2-1-1, 2-1-1 ODAC) beat the Wasps (0-4, 0-4).

Ferrum 2, Guilford 1

FERRUM — Alex Mattson and Brady Hentz scored in the second half to give the Panthers (1-1-1, 1-1-1 ODAC) a 2-0 lead.

TRACK AND FIELD

Still 13th at NCAAs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Alix Still of Virginia finished 13th in the pentathlon on the opening day of the NCAA indoor championships, earning second-team All-America honors.

She became the first Cavalier to reap All-America honors in the pentathlon since 1982.

DIVING

Moravek triumphs