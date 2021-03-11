 Skip to main content
In the region: W&L women's soccer improves to 4-0
W&L logo
Courtesy Washington & Lee

LEXINGTON — Grace Wielechowski scored two goals Thursday to lead the Washington and Lee women's soccer team to a 5-0 win over Southern Virginia.

The Generals improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2009.

The Knights fell to 1-4.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Roanoke 4, Emory & Henry 0

Lucy Perry had two assists to help the host Maroons (2-1-1, 2-1-1 ODAC) beat the Wasps (0-4, 0-4).

Ferrum 2, Guilford 1

FERRUM — Alex Mattson and Brady Hentz scored in the second half to give the Panthers (1-1-1, 1-1-1 ODAC) a 2-0 lead.

TRACK AND FIELD

Still 13th at NCAAs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Alix Still of Virginia finished 13th in the pentathlon on the opening day of the NCAA indoor championships, earning second-team All-America honors.

She became the first Cavalier to reap All-America honors in the pentathlon since 1982.

DIVING

Moravek triumphs

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Virginia Tech's Teagan Moravek won the women's 1-meter event on the opening day of the NCAA Zone A championships, earning a berth in the NCAA national championships.

Tech's Izzi Mroz took fifth in that event and also earned a berth in the national meet.

MEN'S SOCCER

Radford 1, UNC Asheville 1, 2 OT

RADFORD — Juan Benavides of the Highlanders (2-3-1, 1-2-1 Big South) scored in the 12th minute to tie the game at 1.

BASEBALL

JMU 9, VMI 5

HARRISONBURG — Chase DeLauter had three hits, including a two-run homer, and four RBIs to lead the Dukes (2-5) past the Keydets (2-7).

Trey Morgan had two hits and one RBI for VMI, which lost its fifth straight game.

MEN'S LACROSSE

No. 19 W&L 19, Mary Washington 8

LEXINGTON — Stuart Greenspon and Ben Mulholland scored four goals apiece to lead the Generals to a win over the Eagles in the season opener for both teams Wednesday night.

