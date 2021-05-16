In the region: W&L women's tennis team advances to Elite Eight

LEXINGTON — The 18th-ranked Washington and Lee women's tennis team rallied past 24th-ranked Denison 5-2 on Sunday in the round of 16 of the NCAA Division III tournament.
The Generals (16-2) advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time in 10 years. They will meet second-ranked Wesleyan (8-0), the 2019 NCAA champ, on May 24 in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
The Big Red (8-4) won the first two doubles matches Sunday. But Kaitlyn Chalker and Nell Covington of W&L won 8-5 at No. 3 doubles to cut the lead to 2-1.
Taylor Garcia won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 singles and Izzy Koziol won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 4 singles to give the Generals a 3-2 lead. Becket Waters won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 6 singles to extend the lead. Valerie Marshall won 6-3, 7-5 at No. 2 singles to clinch the match, so the other two singles matches were not finished.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Georgia 4, UVa 1
ORLANDO, Fla. — Third-ranked and No. 3 overall seed Georgia (23-1) beat 13th-ranked and No. 14 overall seed UVa (16-7) in the round of 16 of the NCAA Division I tournament.
Georgia's Lea Ma upset ninth-ranked Natasha Subhash 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) at No. 2 singles to clinch the match.
MEN'S TENNIS
Williams 5, W&L 0
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Arturo Kam and Austin Barr won in doubles and singles to lead 10th-ranked Williams (6-1) past the Generals (14-5) in the round of 16 of the NCAA Division III tournament.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Notre Dame 13, UVa 8
NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Jackie Wolak scored four goals to lead No. 5 overall seed Notre Dame (11-6) past the Cavaliers (9-9) in the second round of the NCAA Division I tournament.
UNC 14, JMU 9
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Jamie Ortega scored four goals to lead No. 1 overall seed North Carolina (19-0) past the Dukes (12-5) in the second round of the NCAA Division I tournament.
Ithaca 16, W&L 11
LEXINGTON — Jacqui Hallack scored four goals Saturday night to lead 11th-ranked Ithaca (14-1) past the second-ranked Generals (14-1) in the round of 16 of the NCAA Division III tournament.
BASEBALL
Duke 2, Virginia Tech 1
DURHAM, N.C. — The Blue Devils (24-20, 13-17 ACC) scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday to beat the Hokies (27-20, 16-17) and finish off a sweep of the three-game series.
Graham Pauley and Erikson Nichols each hit an RBI single in the ninth for Duke.
Tech has lost four straight ACC series.
UVa 5, Wake Forest 4
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Christian Hlinka hit an RBI double in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Cavaliers (25-21, 16-17 ACC) a win over the Demon Deacons (17-26, 7-22) and a sweep of the three-game series.
UVa, which has won three straight ACC series, clinched a berth in the ACC tournament.
It was UVa's second walk-off win in as many days. UVa beat Wake 6-5 on Saturday night on Jake Gelof's RBI single in the bottom of the ninth.
TRACK AND FIELD
Jenkins breaks VMI mark
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Gavin Jenkins broke former VMI great Donnie Cowart's 12-year-old school record in the 3,000-meter steeplechase Saturday night with a time of 8 minutes, 44.56 seconds at the Lee University Last Chance Meet.
SWIMMING
Cavs, Hokies honored
UVa's Matt Brownstead, who won two individual titles at the ACC championships, has been named the state Division I men's swimmer of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.
Virginia Tech's Noah Zawadzki was voted the state Division I men's diver of the year.
Tech's Youssef Ramadan, who won the 100 butterfly at the ACC meet, was named the state Division I men's rookie swimmer of the year.
UVa's Todd DeSorbo was voted both the men's and women's coach of the year. The UVa women won the NCAA crown, while the UVa men finished ninth at the NCAAs.
Virginia's Paige Madden was named the state Division I women's swimmer of the year. She won three individual NCAA titles.
UVa's Alex Walsh was named the state Division I rookie of the year on the women's side. She won the 200 individual medley at the NCAAs.