In the region: W&L women's tennis team advances to Elite Eight

LEXINGTON — The 18th-ranked Washington and Lee women's tennis team rallied past 24th-ranked Denison 5-2 on Sunday in the round of 16 of the NCAA Division III tournament.

The Generals (16-2) advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time in 10 years. They will meet second-ranked Wesleyan (8-0), the 2019 NCAA champ, on May 24 in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The Big Red (8-4) won the first two doubles matches Sunday. But Kaitlyn Chalker and Nell Covington of W&L won 8-5 at No. 3 doubles to cut the lead to 2-1.

Taylor Garcia won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 singles and Izzy Koziol won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 4 singles to give the Generals a 3-2 lead. Becket Waters won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 6 singles to extend the lead. Valerie Marshall won 6-3, 7-5 at No. 2 singles to clinch the match, so the other two singles matches were not finished.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Georgia 4, UVa 1

ORLANDO, Fla. — Third-ranked and No. 3 overall seed Georgia (23-1) beat 13th-ranked and No. 14 overall seed UVa (16-7) in the round of 16 of the NCAA Division I tournament.

Georgia's Lea Ma upset ninth-ranked Natasha Subhash 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) at No. 2 singles to clinch the match.