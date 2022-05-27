In the region: W&L's Gamble makes NCAA final in 100 meters

GENEVA, Ohio — Katelyn Gamble finished fourth overall in the prelims of the women's 100 meters Friday at the NCAA Division III outdoor track and field championships.

Gamble qualified for Saturday's nine-woman final.

She broke her own school record with a time of 11.87 seconds.

TRACK AND FIELD

Hokies, Cav fare well

at NCAA East meet

Three athletes from Virginia Tech and one from Virginia earned berths in the NCAA national championships with their performances Thursday on the second day of the NCAA East meet in Bloomington, Indiana.

Athletes must finish in the top 12 at the meet to advance to next month's NCAA outdoor championships in Oregon.

Virginia Tech's Rachel Baxter, the NCAA indoor pole vault champ, tied for first with a vault of 14 feet, 1 3/4 inches. Teammate Julia Fixsen tied for fifth.

Tech's Sara Killinen took third in the hammer throw with a throw of 223-4.

UVa's Maria Deaviz was fifth in the shot put, tying her own school record with a heave of 56-10.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Garcia falls in second round

Rachel Garcia of W&L won her first-round match Friday at the NCAA Division III women's singles championships in Orlando, Florida, but lost in the second round.

Garcia beat Amy Cui of Amherst 6-1, 4-6, 7-5 in the first round. Erika Ekstrand of Williams beat Garcia 6-3, 6-0 in the second round.

Garcia finished 42-18 in her W&L singles career.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Generals, Blair honored

W&L's Allie Schwab (40 goals, 37 assists) has been named a first-team All-American by the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association.

Roanoke College's Lilly Blair, a Salem High School graduate who scored 71 goals, made the second team.

W&L's Eugenie Rovegno (89 draw controls) also made the second team.

Hanna Bishop of W&L (56 goals, 17 assists) made the third team.

UNC 15, Northwestern 14

Sam Geiersbach scored with 1:03 left to give the top-ranked Tar Heels (21-0) an NCAA semifinal win Friday in Baltimore.

UNC trailed 14-7 with 10:15 left but scored the final eight goals of the game.

MEN'S LACROSSE

UVa's Moore wins award

Virginia's Matt Moore has won the Senior CLASS Award for men's lacrosse.

The award is given annually to a senior or graduate student playing Division I men's lacrosse in recognition of his athletic and academic success, character and community service. The award is voted upon by coaches, media members and fans.

The award is given in variety of sports. Moore becomes the third UVa athlete in any sport to ever win the honor.

Moore, who has earned a master's degree, had 26 goals and 26 assists this year. He finished his five-year UVa career with a school-record 277 points. He was chosen by the Archers in the Premier Lacrosse League draft.

Generals recognized

W&L's Harris Hubbard (19 caused turnovers) was named a second-team Division III All-American by the U.S. Intercollegiate Lacrosse Coaches Association.

W&L goalkeeper Nick Spagnoletti (214 saves) made the third team.

BASEBALL

Wake Forest 16, Miami 3, 7 innings

Adam Cecere had four hits and two RBIs to lead the sixth-sedeed Demon Deacons (40-17-1) past the third-seeded Hurricanes (39-18) in an ACC tournament game Friday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Pool C game was irrelevant because N.C. State had already won Pool C.