In the region: W&L's O'Connor 2nd at NCAA championships

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Joe O’Connor of Washington and Lee finished second in the pole vault Friday on the first day of the NCAA Division III indoor track and field championships.

O’Connor took second with his vault of 16 feet, 6 3/4 inches (5.05 meters). Ben Drummey of Southern Maine won the title on a tiebreaker. Each reached 5.05 meters on his first attempt and could not go any higher. But Drummey had earlier reached 5 meters on his second attempt, while O’Connor needed three tries to get to that height. So Drummey got the crown.

O’Connor earned All-America honors for the second time in his career.

On the women’s side, W&L’s Katelyn Gamble advanced to Saturday’s 60-meter final with a time of 7.6 seconds in the prelims. She had the fastest time of all the runners in the prelims and broke her own school record.

Gamble was named the Division III women’s South Region track athlete of the year by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association earlier in the week.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Kitley makes Leslie cut: Virginia Tech junior center Elizabeth Kitley has been named one of the five finalists for the Lisa Leslie Award, which goes to the center of the year.

The other finalists are Ayoka Lee (Kansas State), Elissa Cunane (North Carolina State), Aliyah Boston (South Carolina) and Tamari Key (Tennessee).

Earlier in the week, Kitley was named one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Award, which goes to the national player of the year.

SOFTBALL

No. 6 Va Tech 13, Syracuse 1: BLACKSBURG — Emma Ritter belted a grand slam to lead the Hokies (16-3, 4-0 ACC) past the Orange (10-7, 1-3) in the first game of a doubleheader.

Bre Peck had three hits and one RBI for Tech.