In the region: Warren, Poindexter chosen for state hall of fame

The new members will be inducted in April along with the class of 2020, whose ceremony was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Voting was never held for a 2021 class.

FOOTBALL

Dudley, Lanier finalists announced

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong, Liberty quarterback Malik Willis and James Madison quarterback Cole Johnson were announced Tuesday as the finalists for the Dudley Award, which goes to the top player in Virginia from the FBS and FCS ranks as voted upon by a media panel.

Willis won the award last year.

Bassett graduate and Emory & Henry running back Devontae Jordan was one of the finalists announced Tuesday for the Lanier Award, which goes to the state small-college player of the year as chosen by that panel. The other finalists are Washington and Lee running back Josh Breece and Bluefield receiver Jaquon Ebron.

The winners will be announced on Dec. 11.

Armstrong has thrown for 4,449 yards and 31 touchdowns for UVa. Johnson has passed for 2,953 yards and 32 TDs for JMU. Willis has thrown for 2,626 yards and has run for 820 yards for Liberty.