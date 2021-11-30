In the region: Warren, Poindexter chosen for state hall of fame

Former Ferrum College and NFL star Chris Warren and former Jefferson Forest and Virginia standout Anthony Poindexter are part of the new class of the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame.
The new class was announced Tuesday. The others chosen were former Old Dominion men's basketball coach Sonny Allen and whitewater canoeing standout Jon Lugbill, who graduated from Oakton High School and UVa.
Warren, who grew up in Northern Virginia, transferred to Ferrum after his UVa career was cut short for academic reasons. He ran for 2,708 yards in his two years at Ferrum, earning Division III All-America honors in 1988 and 1989. The running back helped Ferrum reach the Division III semifinals both years.
Warren played 11 seasons in the NFL. The three-time Pro Bowl pick ran for 7,696 yards for Seattle, Dallas and Philadelphia.
Poindexter, who was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame last year, earned 1993 Group AA player of the year honors at Jefferson Forest.
Poindexter earned All-America honors as a UVa defensive back in 1997 and 1998. He was the 1998 ACC defensive player of the year. He had 342 tackles and 12 interceptions, earning All-ACC first-team honors three times.
Poindexter, who was a part of the Baltimore Ravens' Super Bowl championship team, has been the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Penn State since February.
The new members will be inducted in April along with the class of 2020, whose ceremony was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Voting was never held for a 2021 class.
FOOTBALL
Dudley, Lanier finalists announced
Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong, Liberty quarterback Malik Willis and James Madison quarterback Cole Johnson were announced Tuesday as the finalists for the Dudley Award, which goes to the top player in Virginia from the FBS and FCS ranks as voted upon by a media panel.
Willis won the award last year.
Bassett graduate and Emory & Henry running back Devontae Jordan was one of the finalists announced Tuesday for the Lanier Award, which goes to the state small-college player of the year as chosen by that panel. The other finalists are Washington and Lee running back Josh Breece and Bluefield receiver Jaquon Ebron.
The winners will be announced on Dec. 11.
Armstrong has thrown for 4,449 yards and 31 touchdowns for UVa. Johnson has passed for 2,953 yards and 32 TDs for JMU. Willis has thrown for 2,626 yards and has run for 820 yards for Liberty.
Jordan ran for 1,853 yards and 25 TDs for the Wasps. Breece ran for 831 yards and 11 TDs for the ODAC champion Generals. Ebron leads the NAIA with 1,406 receiving yards.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Roanoke 74, Mary Baldwin 37
Kristina Harrel scored 14 points Monday night to lead the Maroons (4-0) past the Squirrels (4-3).
Mary Baldwin shot just 26.5% from the field.
SOFTBALL
Rochard, Ford get camp invites
Virginia Tech ace Keely Rochard and former Bath County High School and James Madison star Jailyn Ford have been invited to the 2022 U.S. national team selection trials, which will be held in early January in Florida.
Forty-five players have been invited to the camp, including two-time Olympian Monica Abbott and ex-JMU ace Odicci Alexander. Eighteen players will be chosen to play for the U.S. in the 2022 World Games in Alabama.
Rochard struck out 348 batters last spring.
Ford struck out 815 batters in her JMU career. She now pitches professionally for the USSA Pride and for a Japanese team.
MEN'S SOCCER
W&L staff honored
W&L coach Michael Singleton and assistants Jon Freeman, Gordon Meeker and Garrett Erickson have been named the region's Division III staff of the year by the United Soccer Coaches.