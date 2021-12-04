In the region: WVU beats Radford in Nichols' return

PORTLAND, Ore. — Jake Stephens and Tanner Mans scored 18 points apiece to lead the Keydets (5-4) past West Coast Conference member Portland (7-3) on Friday night.

It was VMI's first game on the West Coast in 41 years. VMI will play at Seattle University on Sunday.

Sean Conway had 11 points and 11 rebounds for VMI. Kamdyn Curfman added 17 points and Trey Bonham 16 points.

VMI made 15 3-pointers. Mans was 4 of 6 from that distance.

W&L 94, Randolph 88

LEXINGTON — Robert DiSibio scored 28 points Saturday to lead the Generals (3-4, 1-1 ODAC) past the WildCats (3-4, 0-2).

Mark Lamendola had 20 points, eight assists and six steals for W&L, which shot 51.9% from the field.

W&L went on a 10-0 run to grab a 75-65 lead with 7:28 to go.

Shenandoah 81, Ferrum 71

WINCHESTER — Jaylen Williams scored 29 points Saturday to lead the Hornets past the Panthers.

Kajuan Madden-McAfee had 19 points and 11 rebounds for Ferrum. James Smith Jr. added 16 points.