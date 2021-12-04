In the region: WVU beats Radford in Nichols' return

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Darris Nichols' return to his college alma mater did not go well Saturday.
Taz Sherman scored 27 points to lead the West Virginia men's basketball team to a 67-51 win over Radford.
Nichols, who is Radford's rookie head coach, played for the Mountaineers from 2004-08. He began his coaching career as a WVU graduate assistant. He both played for and worked for current WVU coach Bob Huggins.
Nichols became the first ex-Mountaineer to coach the visiting team in a game at WVU Coliseum since 1975.
WVU (7-1) led Radford 42-24 at halftime.
Bryan Hart had nine points for Radford (4-5), which turned the ball over 20 times.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
No. 3 Randolph-Macon 62, No. 9 Roanoke 50
Josh Talbert scored 16 points Saturday to lead the third-ranked Yellow Jackets (8-1, 2-0 ODAC) past the host Maroons (6-1, 1-1).
Kasey Draper (Northside) had 19 points for Roanoke.
Buzz Anthony scored 14 points for the visitors, who shot 52% from the field.
VMI 90, Portland 82
PORTLAND, Ore. — Jake Stephens and Tanner Mans scored 18 points apiece to lead the Keydets (5-4) past West Coast Conference member Portland (7-3) on Friday night.
It was VMI's first game on the West Coast in 41 years. VMI will play at Seattle University on Sunday.
Sean Conway had 11 points and 11 rebounds for VMI. Kamdyn Curfman added 17 points and Trey Bonham 16 points.
VMI made 15 3-pointers. Mans was 4 of 6 from that distance.
W&L 94, Randolph 88
LEXINGTON — Robert DiSibio scored 28 points Saturday to lead the Generals (3-4, 1-1 ODAC) past the WildCats (3-4, 0-2).
Mark Lamendola had 20 points, eight assists and six steals for W&L, which shot 51.9% from the field.
W&L went on a 10-0 run to grab a 75-65 lead with 7:28 to go.
Shenandoah 81, Ferrum 71
WINCHESTER — Jaylen Williams scored 29 points Saturday to lead the Hornets past the Panthers.
Kajuan Madden-McAfee had 19 points and 11 rebounds for Ferrum. James Smith Jr. added 16 points.
Ferrum cut the lead to 65-62 with 4:14 left but came no closer.
Pfeiffer 115, SVU 101, OT
BUENA VISTA — Sean Savoy scored 29 points Saturday to lead Pfeiffer (4-2, 1-0 USA South) to an overtime win over the Knights (4-4, 0-2).
Conner Marchant had 33 points for SVU. He sank a 3-pointer with nine seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 95 and force overtime.
Down 97-95 in OT, Pfieffer went on a 12-0 run to grab a 107-97 lead.
Malakai Olson tallied 22 points for SVU, while Isaiah Marchant had 19 points and six assists.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Roanoke 70, E. Mennonite 56
HARRISONBURG — Kristina Harrel scored 15 points to lead the Maroons (6-0, 2-0 ODAC) past the Royals (3-5, 0-3) on Saturday.
Morgan Micallef had 14 points for Roanoke, while Renee Alquiza added 11 points and nine rebounds.
W&L 72, Guilford 61
LEXINGTON — Kate Groninger scored 20 points Saturday to lead the Generals (5-2, 3-0 ODAC) past the Quakers (1-5, 0-3).
Christine Clancy earned her 124th win as W&L's coach, breaking the program record.
Hanna Malik scored 18 points for W&L.
Megan Horn had 13 points, seven rebounds and eight assists for the Generals. She made her 100th career 3-pointer.
Lindsay Gauldin had 30 points for the visitors.
Ferrum 76, Va. Wesleyan 64
FERRUM — Kayla Cabiness (Magna Vista) had 23 points and eight assists Saturday to lead the Panthers (2-6, 1-2 ODAC) past the Marlins (2-6, 0-3).
Jacy Marvin (William Byrd) had 19 points for Ferrum, while Aisha Martin added 15 points.
Ferrum opened the fourth quarter on an 8-0 run to grab a 60-52 lead.
Shenandoah 76, Hollins 61
WINCHESTER — Terese Greene scored 19 points to lead the Hornets (4-2, 1-2 ODAC) past Hollins (5-3, 1-2) on Saturday.
Kayla Surles had 19 points and four 3-pointers for Hollins. Unoma Aguolo added 16 points. Tia Tucker had 10 points and 14 rebounds.
Shenandoah shot 57.1% from the field.
SVU 76, N.C. Wesleyan 66
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Katie Garrish had 25 points and 12 rebounds Saturday to lead the Knights (4-3, 2-0 USA South) past North Carolina Wesleyan (4-5, 2-1).