 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In the region: WVU beats Radford in Nichols' return
0 comments
IN THE REGION

In the region: WVU beats Radford in Nichols' return

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Nichols

Radford coach Darris Nichols is shown coaching his Highlanders against his college alma mater, West Virginia, on Saturday at WVU Coliseum. WVU won 67-51.

 Associated Press

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Darris Nichols' return to his college alma mater did not go well Saturday.

Taz Sherman scored 27 points to lead the West Virginia men's basketball team to a 67-51 win over Radford.

Nichols, who is Radford's rookie head coach, played for the Mountaineers from 2004-08. He began his coaching career as a WVU graduate assistant. He both played for and worked for current WVU coach Bob Huggins.

Nichols became the first ex-Mountaineer to coach the visiting team in a game at WVU Coliseum since 1975.

WVU (7-1) led Radford 42-24 at halftime.

Bryan Hart had nine points for Radford (4-5), which turned the ball over 20 times.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

No. 3 Randolph-Macon 62, No. 9 Roanoke 50

Josh Talbert scored 16 points Saturday to lead the third-ranked Yellow Jackets (8-1, 2-0 ODAC) past the host Maroons (6-1, 1-1).

Kasey Draper (Northside) had 19 points for Roanoke.

Buzz Anthony scored 14 points for the visitors, who shot 52% from the field.

VMI 90, Portland 82

PORTLAND, Ore. — Jake Stephens and Tanner Mans scored 18 points apiece to lead the Keydets (5-4) past West Coast Conference member Portland (7-3) on Friday night.

It was VMI's first game on the West Coast in 41 years. VMI will play at Seattle University on Sunday.

Sean Conway had 11 points and 11 rebounds for VMI. Kamdyn Curfman added 17 points and Trey Bonham 16 points.

VMI made 15 3-pointers. Mans was 4 of 6 from that distance.

W&L 94, Randolph 88

LEXINGTON — Robert DiSibio scored 28 points Saturday to lead the Generals (3-4, 1-1 ODAC) past the WildCats (3-4, 0-2).

Mark Lamendola had 20 points, eight assists and six steals for W&L, which shot 51.9% from the field.

W&L went on a 10-0 run to grab a 75-65 lead with 7:28 to go.

Shenandoah 81, Ferrum 71

WINCHESTER — Jaylen Williams scored 29 points Saturday to lead the Hornets past the Panthers.

Kajuan Madden-McAfee had 19 points and 11 rebounds for Ferrum. James Smith Jr. added 16 points.

Ferrum cut the lead to 65-62 with 4:14 left but came no closer.

Pfeiffer 115, SVU 101, OT

BUENA VISTA — Sean Savoy scored 29 points Saturday to lead Pfeiffer (4-2, 1-0 USA South) to an overtime win over the Knights (4-4, 0-2).

Conner Marchant had 33 points for SVU. He sank a 3-pointer with nine seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 95 and force overtime.

Down 97-95 in OT, Pfieffer went on a 12-0 run to grab a 107-97 lead.

Malakai Olson tallied 22 points for SVU, while Isaiah Marchant had 19 points and six assists.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Roanoke 70, E. Mennonite 56

HARRISONBURG — Kristina Harrel scored 15 points to lead the Maroons (6-0, 2-0 ODAC) past the Royals (3-5, 0-3) on Saturday.

Morgan Micallef had 14 points for Roanoke, while Renee Alquiza added 11 points and nine rebounds.

W&L 72, Guilford 61

LEXINGTON — Kate Groninger scored 20 points Saturday to lead the Generals (5-2, 3-0 ODAC) past the Quakers (1-5, 0-3).

Christine Clancy earned her 124th win as W&L's coach, breaking the program record.

Hanna Malik scored 18 points for W&L.

Megan Horn had 13 points, seven rebounds and eight assists for the Generals. She made her 100th career 3-pointer.

Lindsay Gauldin had 30 points for the visitors.

Ferrum 76, Va. Wesleyan 64

FERRUM — Kayla Cabiness (Magna Vista) had 23 points and eight assists Saturday to lead the Panthers (2-6, 1-2 ODAC) past the Marlins (2-6, 0-3).

Jacy Marvin (William Byrd) had 19 points for Ferrum, while Aisha Martin added 15 points.

Ferrum opened the fourth quarter on an 8-0 run to grab a 60-52 lead.

Shenandoah 76, Hollins 61

WINCHESTER — Terese Greene scored 19 points to lead the Hornets (4-2, 1-2 ODAC) past Hollins (5-3, 1-2) on Saturday.

Kayla Surles had 19 points and four 3-pointers for Hollins. Unoma Aguolo added 16 points. Tia Tucker had 10 points and 14 rebounds.

Shenandoah shot 57.1% from the field.

SVU 76, N.C. Wesleyan 66

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Katie Garrish had 25 points and 12 rebounds Saturday to lead the Knights (4-3, 2-0 USA South) past North Carolina Wesleyan (4-5, 2-1).

Savanna Christensen had 20 points and 13 rebounds for SVU.

WRESTLING

No. 10 Va. Tech 39, No. 17 N. Iowa 3

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Bryce Andonian, Mekhi Lewis, Hunter Bolen (Christiansburg) and Cody Howard each pinned his foe to lead the Hokies (2-1) past Northern Iowa (0-2) on Saturday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB lockout: What you need to know

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert