Is Darris Nichols the new Radford men's basketball coach?

Florida assistant and Radford High School graduate Darris Nichols could be named the new men's basketball coach at Radford University on Wednesday.
Radford will introduce its new coach at a 2 p.m. news conference at the Dedmon Center.
Radford needs to replace Mike Jones, who stepped down after 10 years at Radford to take the UNC Greensboro job Monday.
Nichols, the 2004 Timesland boys basketball player of the year, helped Florida make the NCAA Tournament this year. The Gators beat Virginia Tech in the first round, although Nichols missed that game because of COVID-19.
His hiring would mean each of the New River Valley's Division I schools woud have a Radford High graduate as head men's basketball coach. Virginia Tech is steered by Nichols' former boss, Radford High grad Mike Young.
Young and Nichols were on the same bench when Wofford made the 2014 NCAAs. Young was the Terriers’ head coach, and Nichols was one of his assistants.
“He’s a rock star,” Young said last month of Nichols. “A little surprised he hasn’t gotten a [head-coaching] job already.
“He’s smart. He is a good basketball coach. I love him. … He’ll be a head coach at this level sometime soon and he’ll be a darn good one.”
Radford athletic director Robert Lineburg is also a Radford High grad. He is Young's cousin. Lineburg's brother Mark was Nichols' high school principal.
Last summer, Nichols was ranked No. 18 on ESPN’s list of the top 40 Division I head men’s basketball coaches and assistants under the age of 40.
Also last summer, Stadium’s Jeff Goodman rated Nichols the No. 2 assistant in the Southeastern Conference, based on a poll of SEC coaches.
Nichols’ older brother and fellow Radford High grad, Shane, is an assistant at Murray State.
Darris Nichols has been Florida for six seasons.
“I look up to Coach Nichols,” then-Florida guard Tre Mann said last month. “He holds everything together. I told him that a couple days ago.
“A lot of the players go talk to him when they look for advice and things like that, especially me.”
As Radford High School’s point guard, Nichols led the Bobcats to four appearances in the Group A tournament.
He then enjoyed postseason success as a floor general for West Virginia.
The Mountaineers made the Elite Eight of the NCAAs when Nichols was a freshman and reached the Sweet 16 when he was a sophomore and senior. He was also part of an NIT championship team as a junior.
He played for John Beilein and Bob Huggins at WVU.
After playing overseas, he spent a year as a WVU graduate assistant and two years as an assistant at Northern Kentucky before being hired by Young at Wofford.
Wofford won 20 games and the 2014 Southern Conference tournament in Nichols’ lone year on the staff.
In the summer of 2014, Nichols left Wofford to join White’s staff at Louisiana Tech.
When White exited the Conference USA school in 2015 to take Florida’s reins, Nichols made the move with him.
Nichols helped Florida make the Elite Eight in 2017 and the second round of the NCAAs in 2018 and 2019.
“He’s a head coach in waiting,” White said last month. “Darris … is really close with a number of our guys.
“He helps offensively. Defensively, he’s a strong voice in practice. He’s got great command of what he teaches.
“He’s an awesome human being — as importantly a mentor [to the players] as he is a teacher of the game.”
Nichols is quite familiar with the Dedmon Center. He played many pick-up games there, and he played one of his final high school games there. He also played for WVU in a game against Radford at the Dedmon Center when he was a Mountaineers senior.