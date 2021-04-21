Is Darris Nichols the new Radford men's basketball coach?

He played for John Beilein and Bob Huggins at WVU.

After playing overseas, he spent a year as a WVU graduate assistant and two years as an assistant at Northern Kentucky before being hired by Young at Wofford.

Wofford won 20 games and the 2014 Southern Conference tournament in Nichols’ lone year on the staff.

In the summer of 2014, Nichols left Wofford to join White’s staff at Louisiana Tech.

When White exited the Conference USA school in 2015 to take Florida’s reins, Nichols made the move with him.

Nichols helped Florida make the Elite Eight in 2017 and the second round of the NCAAs in 2018 and 2019.

“He’s a head coach in waiting,” White said last month. “Darris … is really close with a number of our guys.

“He helps offensively. Defensively, he’s a strong voice in practice. He’s got great command of what he teaches.

“He’s an awesome human being — as importantly a mentor [to the players] as he is a teacher of the game.”