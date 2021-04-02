Jakob Herres making his mark in memorable VMI football season

Last May, Jakob Herres entered the transfer portal.

It looked like the VMI football team would be losing one of the best receivers in the Southern Conference.

"This school here is hard," the junior standout said this week in a phone interview. "Being at home [because of the coronavirus pandemic] kind of made me open my eyes a little bit. I kind of wanted to explore some options."

But two weeks later, Herres decided to return to the Keydets.

"I got a few offers, but nothing to the point where it was going to make me leave," he said. "At the end of the day, it just never sat right with me, leaving my teammates and leaving the school that I worked so hard for.

"I have everything I need here. It's going to be a great degree for me when I am finished, and if football doesn't work out for me, I'm going to be set up. But from a football standpoint, it obviously has been working out for me and the team."

Indeed.

The 6-foot-4, 211-pound Herres ranks fourth in the FCS in receptions per game (9.6), receiving yards (583) and touchdown catches (six) this spring. He had 15 catches in last weekend's win at Wofford, earning FCS national offensive player of the week honors.