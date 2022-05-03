James Madison continues to grapple with death of softball standout Lauren Bernett

RICHMOND — The loss of Lauren Bernett a week ago is something that will stick in the hearts and minds of members of the James Madison community for a long time.

Jeff Bourne, the school’s athletic director, made that clear early in his opening comments during a press conference Monday afternoon addressing how JMU is handling the death of the softball standout.

“As we all know, Lauren was a very bright and promising young person,” Bourne said. “Not just from a student-athlete standpoint, but as an individual.”

Bernett, a JMU sophomore, died April 25 at age 20. Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said in a statement Wednesday that his office is currently classifying the death as a suicide.

The McDonald, Pennsylvania, native, a catcher, was having a breakout season this year, after serving an important role on the Dukes’ history-making Women’s College World Series team a year ago. As Bourne mentioned Monday, she was named Colonial Athletic Association player of the week on the same day as her passing.

But the loss brings JMU softball’s season this year to a tragic end — the school announced Monday morning that it has canceled the team’s remaining four games. And it’s cause for the university to continue to evaluate the mental health resources it offers, around what was already a concerning issue.

“This has been an extremely difficult week on our campus, especially for those of us in and around the athletic program,” Bourne said. “The bulk of our time this past week has really been spent on making sure that our student athletes were supported, along with our coaching staff. And throughout our entire athletics program.”

Bernett, on the field, started throughout her freshman year, including during the Dukes’ run to their first-ever WCWS last spring.

Then, this year, she batted .336, which was third on the team. She tied the program’s single-game RBIs record with seven against the College of Charleston on April 16, and her CAA player of the week honor came after a three-game series against Drexel April 23-24 when she went 7 of 9 at the plate, with seven RBIs.

But, beyond that — as someone outside of the team — JMU vice president for student affairs Tim Miller said in Monday’s press conference that Lauren touched so many different people.

“I think that, as I’ve been with the team a lot over the last week or so, to see teammates with stories about what Lauren meant to them, coaches talking about how Lauren impacted their lives, that I guess I would say since I have the platform, this is a moment for everyone to realize that their life has value and makes a difference in other people’s lives,” Miller said.

The issue of suicide was something that JMU was already working to address. Miller’s office oversees mental health and wellness initiatives on campus. And he said a group was created this past fall semester to examine suicide on campus.

That was due to an increase in concern on campus and across the country. There’s been growing mental health concerns over the past decade, Miller said, but that has grown exponentially the last couple of years in the midst of the pandemic.

A June survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that 25.5% of respondents aged 18 to 24 had seriously considered suicide in the 30 days before completing the survey. That was more than double the rate of overall, adult respondents who answered that way (10.7%).

At JMU, there were two earlier instances this school year. According to the Daily News-Record, a JMU student committed suicide in the Edith J. Carrier Arboretum on Jan. 31 and, on Feb. 7, an individual died after jumping from the top of a campus parking deck. A JMU statement on the February incident said that the person was not understood to be a JMU student, faculty or staff member.

“One is too many,” Miller said. “And so, three on our campus hits as hard as three could, if not more so.”

Miller considers mental health perhaps one of the largest issues on college campuses right now.

“We have, in turn, increased our resources dramatically over the last three years. We’ll need to continue to do so,” he said. “But I think any research you read out there will talk about how there was already a dangerous and scary increase in mental health challenges of young people, that was exacerbated by the pandemic.”

Additional resources have included telehealth services, additional training for faculty and staff, and an external group to review the school’s services.

The JMU softball program, before Monday’s announcement of the cancellation of the final four games, had already canceled five games before that. The team finishes the year 21-21 overall.

Bourne said, in discussions, JMU wanted the determination on canceling the rest of the season to be up to the coaches and the players.

“I’m sure there are some student-athletes that would like to have finished the season, and saw merit in that. But there was an overwhelming number that just didn’t feel like they could play and be competitive,” Bourne said, adding that he feels coach Loren LaPorte made the right decision.

Last Tuesday, JMU athletics community members met for a memorial at Veterans Memorial Park, where the softball team plays. Bourne said JMU will look for ways to honor Lauren further moving forward. He said her family asked that any gifts or contributions be made to JMU, in the name of laurenbernett.com.

Bourne noted that in Bernett’s last at-bat, on April 24 against Drexel, she hit a home run. She was someone he described as an integral part of the softball program.

Now, as JMU tries to chart a path forward, Bourne said that an incident like that of last week raises the bar in terms of what the university needs to do moving forward to provide resources and support for its student body.

“Because … I don’t want to have to have this press conference again,” Bourne said. “We want to do everything we can to make sure every single person in our care is taken care of.”