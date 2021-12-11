 Skip to main content
JMU beats Radford
JMU 79, Radford 70

HARRISONBURG – Takal Molson scored 14 points to lead the Dukes (9-2) past the Highlanders 4-6) on Saturday night.

Northside graduate Julien Wooden tallied 12 points for the Dukes, who are coached by Salem graduate Mark Byington.

Down 51-37 with 14:28 left, JMU went on a 20-2 run to grab a 57-53 lead with 10:34 to go.

Trailing 70-58, Radford cut the lead to 71-69 with 2:23 left. But the Highlanders scored just one point the rest of the way.

JMU shot 60.7% from the field in the second half. Radford turned the ball over 14 times in the second half.

Camron McNeil and Dravon Mangum had 12 points apiece for Radford.

