JMU 'in awe' after advancing to Women's College World Series

"I love JMU. JMU's not a stepping-stone for me," LaPorte said. "My family is three hours away, in the Northern Neck. Josh, he's from Staunton.

"For my son and my daughter to be able to grow up with their cousins and their grandparents, it means everything. So I'm not really concerned with the Power Five and all that."

JMU is the first team from outside the power conferences to reach the Women's College World Series since Louisiana in 2014.

"Do we have to work harder than some of the Power Five schools? Absolutely," LaPorte said. "It's just that mental approach you take with your program and not allowing them to feel like just because they're not in the Power Five they can't get it done.

"We get a lot of blue-collar kids that want to work. And we have to work in order to compete with the Power Fives."

JMU and Georgia are the only unseeded teams in this year's Women's College World Series field. It is the first time since 2012 that any unseeded teams have reached Oklahoma City.

The Dukes start a quartet of fourth-year juniors and a trio of fifth-year seniors.