JMU, ODU come to grips with fall sports suspension

As the outlook changed rapidly last week, James Madison’s decision became clear.
The Dukes’ desire to carry on with fall competition, including football, was related to the possibility of NCAA fall championships occurring in the fall semester.
But, following NCAA guidance released last week, the likelihood of some of those championships happening began to look dim.
So, on Friday, JMU announced that it would cease its exploration of an independent fall football schedule.
Then, on Monday, the Harrisonburg school announced that it suspended competition for the remainder of its fall sports as well, which include volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer, cross country and field hockey.
Now the focus will turn toward fall sports program competition in the spring.
“We at JMU all had high hopes that there would be an opportunity for our student-athletes to compete this fall,” JMU director of athletics Jeff Bourne said in a video conference Monday. “But, as we watched the national landscape start to slide, and with the information that the NCAA published on percentage of teams following championships, we realized that we were at a point where we needed to move to spring.”
Old Dominion, a former CAA member now playing at the FBS level in Conference USA, announced Monday that its fall sports would not play this fall either.
Athletic director Wood Selig, in a story posted to ODU’s athletic website, said that the decision was “the right thing to do for everyone involved.” The Monarchs will also aim for fall sports in the spring.
“This is just the right thing to do for everyone involved,” Selig said in the school release. “After making this decision, I already feel a sense of relief. We’re not like the NBA. We can’t put our athletes and coaches and fans in a bubble, and we don’t have unlimited resources.”
At JMU, the percentage Bourne mentioned was what many had their eyes on. The NCAA announced last Wednesday that at least 50% of eligible teams in a given sport must play for championships to occur.
That percentage dipped in the FCS as the Big Sky Conference and Pioneer Football League announced Friday that they would not compete this fall. JMU’s football announcement followed mid-afternoon Friday.
Then — keeping the other sports out of limbo, and considering challenges like testing and the ability to construct competitive schedules — Monday’s announcement completed the department-wide suspension of fall athletics.
“It’s very difficult at times to navigate, where we’ve gone and where we’re going to need to go,” Bourne said. “Part of you knows that the right decision was to delay. I really think when we looked at all the factors around us, it was certainly the right decision.”
