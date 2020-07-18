JMU one of the few holdouts, as most CAA, A-10 members plan to suspend fall sports

RICHMOND — The Atlantic 10 Conference and Colonial Athletic Association said fall sports are off the schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic.
CAA member James Madison said it plans to play on, however.
News broke late Thursday that the CAA was planning on suspending the fall schedules, with the hopes of playing the spring. On Friday, the Atlantic 10 said it had joined the list of collegiate athletic conferences deciding to postpone fall sports competition.
Richmond, which plays football in CAA, and William & Mary will explore the possibility of playing spring football seasons.
League members James Madison and Elon continue to investigate the viability of fall football as independents. And JMU may even try to get its fall sports played in the fall as well.
That divergence of paths doesn’t bother the CAA commissioner, Joe D’Antonio, whose geographically spread conference has 12 schools that belong to five different leagues for their other sports.
“We’re going to do the best we can as a conference to support programs that are in both positions,” he said Friday.
“I think as each institution made a decision as to where they were with this situation, they were all analyzing a bunch of different factors. Difficult to identify one specific tipping point.
“Certainly, everyone has said they continue to make decisions based on the health, safety and well-being of their student-athletes and their campus communities.”
James Madison football coach Curt Cignetti began to sense more and more of a negative feeling about the possibility of playing this fall, due to the coronavirus. He had a hunch about a month ago that it would not be feasible for every CAA team.
The Dukes have three out-of-conference games on its schedule right now (vs. Chattanooga Sept. 12, at North Carolina Sept. 19 and vs. Merrimack Nov. 21). The school would hope to play at least eight games this fall if it can, likely a hodgepodge of regional opponents from both the FCS and FBS.
“We are firmly committed to making sure that we do things the right way,” JMU director of athletics Jeff Bourne said. “I think we have a good track record of that. We will do that in football, we will do it with our [other] fall sports as well.
“And as long as the NCAA still provides those [fall] championships, national championships, we’re going to try to have our teams be in a position to be able to compete.”
Bourne said Friday that he believes the decision to postpone fall CAA football was perhaps made in a hurried manner by some schools. But he said JMU wanted more time to evaluate the situation. Health is the foremost concern, Bourne said, but the school also felt it had to give playing in the fall a fair go, Cignetti said.
“It was too soon to make a decision,” Cignetti said. “And we owed it to our student-athletes and everybody that loves JMU to give it as good a go as possible.”
Playing football in the spring could be a possibility for other schools in the league. But as long as the NCAA’s fall championships remain in place, JMU is interested in competing in the fall. Should the fall championships move to spring, JMU would play in the spring.
The Dukes, in football, are coming off their third trip to the FCS national title game in the last four years. They won the 2016 title.
The Dukes also plan for its other fall sports to compete in the fall. The CAA announced an “Extreme Flexibility Model” for such schools to have leeway in their scheduling for those sports. Those programs won’t be required to play CAA contests, just the NCAA’s respective minimum contest number. That’ll apply to field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball in the fall.
In football, Bourne said JMU has had dialogue with schools from both the FBS and FCS levels as it looks to fill out an independent schedule. There’s active interest at both levels to establish games, he said.
W&M athletic director Samantha Huge said in a school release, “the university’s philosophy for the fall is to radically limit visitors to campus – and that includes visiting athletic teams.”
John Hardt, UR’s vice president and director of athletics, in a school release said, “it became clear that suspending fall sports was necessary to protect the health and safety of our student-athletes, our campus, and the community.”
There were also concerns throughout the FCS about costs of testing protocols and whether playing football in the fall was worth the risk without many fans observing because of social-distancing policies, and in the absence of a lucrative TV deal that would provide a revenue stream.
Eligibility issues won’t be clear until it’s determined whether there will be football played by CAA members in the spring.
William and Mary and Richmond follow two other Virginia FCS schools who do not plan to play football in the fall.
Both Big South member Hampton and the MEAC’s Norfolk State have said they are suspending their football seasons.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!