JMU softball team wins again at Women's College World Series

Odicci Alexander pitched another complete game and Kate Gordon belted another homer to lead the James Madison softball team to a 2-1 win over fifth-seeded Oklahoma State in the Women’s College World Series on Friday night in Oklahoma City.

JMU (41-2) improved to 2-0 in the double-elimination event, becoming the first unseeded team to ever win its first two games in the Women’s College World Series.

The Dukes are just one win away from the finals. They will play Oklahoma, Georgia, Alabama or UCLA at 1 p.m. Sunday. If JMU wins that game, it will advance to the finals. If JMU loses that Sunday afternoon game, the teams will meet again at 7 p.m. Sunday for that berth in the finals.

Virginia Tech-turned-Oklahoma State ace Carrie Eberle took the loss Friday. She allowed two runs in four-plus innings.

JMU scored once in the bottom of the first. Alexander walked and Logan Newton singled. After Madison Naujokas singled, Eberle made an error that allowed Alexander to score.

Gordon homered in the third to extend the lead to 2-0.

The Cowgirls (48-11) cut the lead to 2-1 in the fifth on an RBI single by Chelsea Alexander.