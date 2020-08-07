JMU the latest to suspend football season

FCS power James Madison suspended its football season Friday on a day when it became clear that the FCS playoffs won't be held this fall.

JMU, which hopes to play football next spring, said in a statement that its decision not to play this fall was based on "nationwide developments over the course of the week and the impending postponement of the NCAA FCS Championship."

The Big Sky Conference and the Pioneer Football League had announced earlier Friday that they were postponing their football seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic, with the hope of playing next spring. They became the seventh and eighth leagues out of the 13 FCS conferences to suspend the football season and look to the spring.

The Big Sky and Pioneer decisions all but officially ended any chance of the FCS playoffs being held this fall because more than half the 127 FCS schools have now indicated they will not play football this fall.

That percentage matters because the NCAA Board of Governors announced Wednesday that if more than 50% of the teams in a sport in a given division choose not play the regular season this fall, that particular NCAA tournament cannot be held this fall.