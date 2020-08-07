JMU the latest to suspend football season

FCS power James Madison suspended its football season Friday on a day when it became clear that the FCS playoffs won't be held this fall.
JMU, which hopes to play football next spring, said in a statement that its decision not to play this fall was based on "nationwide developments over the course of the week and the impending postponement of the NCAA FCS Championship."
The Big Sky Conference and the Pioneer Football League had announced earlier Friday that they were postponing their football seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic, with the hope of playing next spring. They became the seventh and eighth leagues out of the 13 FCS conferences to suspend the football season and look to the spring.
The Big Sky and Pioneer decisions all but officially ended any chance of the FCS playoffs being held this fall because more than half the 127 FCS schools have now indicated they will not play football this fall.
That percentage matters because the NCAA Board of Governors announced Wednesday that if more than 50% of the teams in a sport in a given division choose not play the regular season this fall, that particular NCAA tournament cannot be held this fall.
JMU belongs to the Colonial Athletic Association, which announced last month it was suspending its football season. Most CAA members shifted their focus to playing football next spring. But JMU still wanted to play football this fall and was crafting a schedule to play as an independent.
But with uncertainty about the FCS playoffs growing, JMU told the Harrisonburg Daily News-Record on Thursday that it would not begin preseason practice Friday as planned. And on Friday afternoon, JMU suspended its season.
"Department focus has shifted, in collaboration with the Colonial Athletic Association and the NCAA, to exploration of a spring competitive football season," JMU said in its statement.
NCAA Division I has until Aug. 21 to make decisions about its NCAA fall sports championships,
The Big Sky, traditionally one of the strongest FCS conferences, hopes the FCS playoffs will be moved to next spring.
"We will now shift our attention to doing everything within our power to provide our football student-athletes and coaches with a conference schedule and a championship opportunity in the spring," Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill said in a statement. "We already have begun actively engaging our fellow FCS conferences and the NCAA to join us then for what will be a unique opportunity to return to competition and compete for an FCS championship.”
The Southern Conference, which includes VMI, has yet to postpone its football season.
"I personally do not know what the Southern Conference is going to do or even which way they're leaning," VMI coach Scott Wachenheim said Friday in a phone interview.
SoCon commissioner Jim Schaus had said Thursday in a phone interview that "our position right now is that we intend on playing fall sports." He said Thursday it was premature to say what the SoCon would do if the FCS playoffs moved to the spring.
Through a spokesman, Schaus said Friday the SoCon was "still in ongoing discussions with nothing new to report at this time."
Wachenheim, whose team began preseason practice Friday, said VMI is still scheduled to open at nonleague foe Robert Morris on Sept. 5 and to visit nonleague foe Virginia on Sept. 11.
"We are proceeding to prepare our team to compete against those two opponents until we're told that we're not playing," Wachenheim said.
VMI is scheduled to reap $375,000 for visiting UVa.
If the SoCon moves conference games to the spring, would the NCAA let VMI play those two nonleague games as planned this fall and then return to action next spring for SoCon games?
"I don't know," Wachenheim said. "I don't see why they wouldn't."
The Post and Courier in Charleston, South Carolina, reported on its website Friday that 34 players at SoCon member The Citadel did not report to camp for the start of preseason practice Friday.
The newspaper also reported on its website Friday that former Salem High School and VMI running back Alex Ramsey, who had joined The Citadel as a graduate transfer, has opted out of playing this fall.
Wachenheim said none of the Keydets have opted out.
"We had 100% of our team report that was supposed to report," Wachenheim said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!