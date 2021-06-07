JMU's magical season ends with 2nd straight loss to Oklahoma

"James Madison made our sport better because they brought a lot of people in that wanted to watch them."

JMU went 3-0 to win the Knoxville Regional, then took two of three games from Missouri to win the Columbia Super Regional. JMU became the first team from outside the major conferences to make the Women's College World Series since 2014.

The Dukes fell one win short of becoming the first team from outside the major conferences in 27 years to advance to the finals of the Women's College World Series.

"We've been making a name for ourselves, and I think people have just kind of fallen in love with what this team was able to do," LaPorte said.

"To see a mid-major and a smaller school be able to do what we have done, good Lord, it's so exciting. … I'm just so proud of our team for not being intimidated.

"The chemistry was amazing, because it's hard, getting up every morning in the fall and doing what they do. You have to love the game and you have to love each other to be able to get through it. … This year, they loved coming to get better."

James Madison and Georgia were the only unseeded teams in the eight-team Women's College World Series field, becoming the first unseeded squads to reach Oklahoma City since 2012.