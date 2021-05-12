John Sung resigns as Virginia Tech women's lacrosse coach

John Sung, who steered the Virginia Tech women's lacrosse team to the only NCAA tournament berth in its history, has resigned as the Hokies' coach.
Virginia Tech announced Sung's resignation Wednesday — two weeks after the Hokies' season ended with a loss to Syracuse in the ACC quarterfinals. Sung broke the news to the players in a video conference Wednesday.
Tech was just 5-11 overall and 1-8 in ACC play this year.
Sung, who steered the Hokies for five seasons, said in a phone interview that it was his choice to resign.
"I stepped away," Sung, 43, said. "I loved my time here and I loved what we built and now it's like, what's next?
"Some things run its course. This was a great run."
Sung had two seasons left on his letter of appointment. He had received an extension after each of his first two seasons at Tech.
Sung said his eldest child recently graduated from college and his youngest child will be an Old Dominion freshman in the fall.
"If the time [to leave] is anything, it's now," he said. "You evaluate life and you see what's important and you kind of move on.
"We want to be close to our kids. … We miss our families, and that's a big thing, too. You start to realize what's important."
Will he coach again?
"I don't know," Sung said. "I need to decompress. This was a long year.
"I'm excited about whatever's next. … If a job came open that was intriguing or if an opportunity in the private sector was intriguing, I'm all ears right now."
Sung was 45-39 overall and 10-22 in the rigorous ACC during his Tech reign. He started the programs at Adrian (Michigan) and Winthrop before getting the Tech job in May 2016.
"It's been a fun ride," Sung said of his time at Tech. "I've gotten this program to where it needed to be and I think it's in a great spot.
"Hopefully we've built a deep enough foundation for it to withstand the storms of the best teams."
He took over a Tech team that had failed to win an ACC game the previous four seasons.
The Hokies went 11-8 overall in Sung's first season (2017) — their first winning season in five years. They tied the school record for overall wins. They went 2-5 in ACC play that year, breaking the school record for ACC wins.
Tech had entered the 2017 season having lost 32 straight ACC games (regular season and tournament combined). But the Hokies won their 2017 ACC opener against Boston College, recording their first league victory since 2012 and their first win over a ranked foe since 2012. Tech then cracked a national poll for the first time in six years. That season also saw Tech beat Duke for the first time.
The team did even better the following year. Tech went 14-7 overall and 5-2 in ACC play in 2018, breaking the school marks for overall and ACC wins. Tech beat Notre Dame and Syracuse for the first time and defeated UVa for only the second time. Tech also won an ACC tournament game for the first time. Virginia Tech received an NCAA tournament bid for the first time and beat Georgetown in the first round.
The news off the field in 2018 was not as positive for the team. In a video that surfaced in March 2018, some white members of the team could be heard singing along to a song that contains a version of the n-word. Both the team and the university administration were criticized by various organizations on campus.
The team went 8-10 overall and 1-6 in ACC play in 2019.
The Hokies were 7-3 overall and 1-1 in the ACC when the 2020 season came to a sudden halt because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sung tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year but rejoined the team two days before the 2021 season opener.
Kayla Frank, who tied for sixth nationally with 45 points as a freshman in 2020, did not return to the Hokies for the 2021 season.
Tech's lone ACC win this year came in the regular-season finale against Tech.
"We were loaded with seniors this year," Sung said,. "Our record didn't show it."
The Hokies will have to replace some key seniors, including goalie Angie Benson and All-ACC first-team pick Paige Petty (42 goals).
But Sung said he is leaving a full cupboard.
"They have a great recruiting class coming in," Sung said.
Through a spokesman, athletic director Whit Babcock declined an interview request.