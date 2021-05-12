John Sung resigns as Virginia Tech women's lacrosse coach

Will he coach again?

"I don't know," Sung said. "I need to decompress. This was a long year.

"I'm excited about whatever's next. … If a job came open that was intriguing or if an opportunity in the private sector was intriguing, I'm all ears right now."

Sung was 45-39 overall and 10-22 in the rigorous ACC during his Tech reign. He started the programs at Adrian (Michigan) and Winthrop before getting the Tech job in May 2016.

"It's been a fun ride," Sung said of his time at Tech. "I've gotten this program to where it needed to be and I think it's in a great spot.

"Hopefully we've built a deep enough foundation for it to withstand the storms of the best teams."

He took over a Tech team that had failed to win an ACC game the previous four seasons.

The Hokies went 11-8 overall in Sung's first season (2017) — their first winning season in five years. They tied the school record for overall wins. They went 2-5 in ACC play that year, breaking the school record for ACC wins.