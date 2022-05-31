Katie Currin joins list of national champs from Timesland

Graduates of Timesland high schools who won pro or college national (or international) championships:
Danny Aiken (Cave Spring/New England Patriots): Super Bowl (Feb. 2015)
Brandon Anderson (Pulaski County/Arizona Rattlers): AFL Arena Bowl (2012)
Britney Anderson (Blacksburg/Stanford): 2021 NCAA women’s basketball
Brooke Anderson (Blacksburg/Virginia Wesleyan): 2021 NCAA Division III softball
Jordan Anderson (Hidden Valley/Auburn): 2007 and 2009 NCAA men’s swimming (team)
Ronde Barber (Cave Spring/Tampa Bay Bucs): Super Bowl (Jan. 2003)
Dwaine Board (Franklin County/San Francisco 49ers): Super Bowl (Jan. 1982, Jan. 1985 and Jan. 1989 as player and Jan. 1995 as assistant)
Gary Clark (Pulaski County/Wash. Redskins): Super Bowl (Jan. 1988 and Jan. 1992)
DeVone Claybrooks (Bassett/Tampa Bay Bucs/Calgary Stampeders): Super Bowl as player (Jan. 2003); CFL Grey Cup as assistant (2014 and 2018)
Brad Clontz (Patrick County/Atlanta Braves): 1995 World Series
Frank Cobbs (Pulaski County/JMU): 2004 NCAA FCS football
William Copeland (Rockbridge County/California): 2008 USA Swimming short course national championships (100 freestyle) and 2009 World University Games (relay)
Brian Crist (Blacksburg/UMass): 1998 NCAA FCS football as an assistant
Katie Currin (Blacksburg/Christopher Newport: 2022 NCAA Div. III softball
Steve Davis (Lexington High/Pittsburgh Steelers): Super Bowl (Jan. 1975)
Chip Dixon (George Wythe/Harvard): 1991 Intercollegiate Rowing Association lightweight crew title and 1991 U.S. Rowing Association lightweight title
Matt Doughty (North Cross/UVa): 2015 NCAA baseball
Bill English (Carver/Winston-Salem State): 1967 NCAA basketball (College Division)
Jailyn Ford (Bath County): 2018 and 2019 National Pro Fastpitch
Lauren Frizzell (Blacksburg/Queens Univ.): 2015 and 2016 NCAA Division II women’s swimming (team)
Alice Gaines (Blacksburg/Brevard): 1988 National Junior College Athletic Association titles in 3,000 meters (outdoor track) and cross country (individual champ).
Gary Gilmore (Franklin County/Coastal Carolina): 2016 NCAA baseball as head coach
Evan Gregg (Blacksburg/Michigan): 2013 NCAA men’s swimming (team)
Darryl Gresham (William Fleming/Florida): college football (Jan. 2007 BCS title game)
Darian Grubb (Floyd County): 2011 NASCAR Sprint Cup series title (as crew chief)
Matt Hagan (Auburn High): 2011, 2014 and 2020 NHRA Funny Car series titles
Luke Hancock (Hidden Valley/Louisville): 2013 NCAA basketball
Carla Hall (Franklin County/Virginia Wesleyan): 2018 and 2021 NCAA Div. III softball
Will Hare (Hidden Valley/UVa): 2014 NCAA men’s soccer
Courtney Hartman (Lord Botetourt/Bridgewater): 2010 NCAA Div. III heptathlon
K.J. Hippensteel (North Cross/Stanford): 1999 NCAA tennis doubles
Casey Hodges (Franklin County/Mount Olive): 2008 NCAA Div. II baseball
Bob Humphreys (Montvale/St. Louis Cardinals): 1964 World Series
Everett Hurst (George Wythe/Roanoke College): 1972 NCAA basketball (College Division)
Hal Johnston (Andrew Lewis/Roanoke College: 1972 NCAA basketball (College Division)
Caroline Kulp (Patrick Henry/UVa): 2021 NCAA women’s swimming (team)
George Lynch (Patrick Henry/North Carolina): 1993 NCAA basketball
Charlie Manuel (Parry McCluer/Phillies): 2008 World Series as manager
J.C. Martin (Drewry Mason/New York Mets): 1969 World Series
Darris Nichols (Radford/West Virginia): 2007 NIT
Kevin O’Connell (Rockbridge County/Greensboro College): 2000 NCAA Div. III golf team and individual titles
Zachary Phelps (Blacksburg/Queens Univ.): 2015 and 2016 NCAA Division II men’s swimming (team) and 2016 NCAA Div. II 200-yard backstroke title
Will Pilat (Hidden Valley/Wesleyan): 2018 NCAA Div. III men's lacrosse as assistant
Carnis Poindexter (Lucy Addison/Arkansas AM&N): 1959 ATA national singles tennis championship
Anthony Poindexter (Jefferson Forest/Baltimore Ravens): Super Bowl (Jan. 2001)
Michael Porter (Pulaski Co./San Jacinto): 1986 National Junior College Athletic Association men's basketball
George Preas (Jefferson/Baltimore Colts): 1958 and 1959 NFL titles
Lewis Preston (Franklin Co./Florida): 2007 NCAA basketball as assistant
Jamie Price (Patrick Henry/South Carolina): 1999 NCAA relay title in track
Steve Ragsdale (Narrows/Roanoke College): 1972 NCAA basketball (College Division)
Kyle Rigney (Franklin County/JMU): 2017 NCAA FCS football
Steve Robinson (William Fleming/North Carolina): 2005, 2009 and 2017 NCAA basketball as assistant
Andrew Rowsey (Rockbridge Co./Golden Eagle Alumni/Lakeland Magic): 2020 The Basketball Tournament, 2021 NBA G League
Manny Scere (Patrick Henry/UVa): 2014 NCAA men’s soccer
Susan Slaughter (Floyd County/Arizona): 1990 NCAA women’s golf individual title
Sam Snead (Valley): British Open (1946), Masters (1949, 1952 and 1954), PGA Championship (1942, 1949 and 1951)
Joanna Stevens (Blacksburg/Georgetown): 2011 NCAA women’s cross country (team)
Bryan Stinespring (Clifton Forge High/JMU): 2017 NCAA FCS football as an assistant
Charles Thornhill (Lucy Addison/Michigan St.): share of college football national championship (UPI in 1965, National Football Foundation in 1966)
Sonny Wade (Martinsville/Montreal Alouettes) : CFL Grey Cup (1970, 1974 and 1977)
Makenzie Watts (Patrick County/Va. Wesleyan): 2021 NCAA Division III softball
Lou Whitaker (Martinsville/Detroit Tigers): 1984 World Series
Davonta Womack (Salem/Bridgewater): 2019 NCAA Division III track (100 meters)