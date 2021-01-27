Keydets assistant still aims to boom punts as a pro

Conte is in Lexington now, preparing for VMI's opener Feb. 20, when the Keydets will play at Chattanooga.

"We were able to use the fall in order to be prepped a little bit," said Conte, who would have headed to Charlottesville for VMI's 2020 opener if not for COVID-19 and cancellation of the Keydets' fall schedule.

"I can focus more on the mental side of kicking, as well as the physical stuff. I know a little more about my players, as do the rest of the coaches. With freshmen, you know more of what's going on with them, rather than having only a month or two months to get ready."

While he continues to work with the VMI players, Conte, technically, is a part-time assistant.

"I spend my time coaching and, in my free time, I kick," he said. "When I have time off, I go and train. I have two dreams and I'm kind of working both of them right now."

"I've been very fortunate to have a coach like coach Wach who's been open to it. I wasn't ready, just yet, to give up on my playing career."

Of course, nobody knows what the future holds in the COVID age.