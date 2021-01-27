Keydets assistant still aims to boom punts as a pro

As he continues to train VMI's punters, kickers and snappers, Nicholas Conte can be excused for wanting to launch a few boomers himself.
Conte, a graduate of Patrick Henry High School, was UVa's punter during the 2015 and 2016 seasons and was the head coaches' choice as the first-team All-ACC punter in 2016.
It was Scott Wachenheim, then a UVa assistant, who recruited Conte out of Patrick Henry High School. Wachenheim, now in his sixth school year as VMI's head coach, hired Conte to coach the Keydet specialists prior to the 2019 season.
"I want to get back into playing," Conte, 26, said. "I've been training and actively getting myself ready. I've done a few combines, trying to get back in the NFL in the playing side of things.
"I've worked more specialty-type punts this year and worked more on the mental side of kicking. In terms of actually going out on the field and changing things … not so much."
Conte continues to communicate with Gary Zauner, a widely known kicking instructor whom Conte has known since his sophomore year at UVa in 2013.
"I've changed my form with a little tweek here and there just to be more consistent," Conte said. "I'm hitting a pretty good ball now, better than I have in a while and better than I was in college."
Conte is in Lexington now, preparing for VMI's opener Feb. 20, when the Keydets will play at Chattanooga.
"We were able to use the fall in order to be prepped a little bit," said Conte, who would have headed to Charlottesville for VMI's 2020 opener if not for COVID-19 and cancellation of the Keydets' fall schedule.
"I can focus more on the mental side of kicking, as well as the physical stuff. I know a little more about my players, as do the rest of the coaches. With freshmen, you know more of what's going on with them, rather than having only a month or two months to get ready."
While he continues to work with the VMI players, Conte, technically, is a part-time assistant.
"I spend my time coaching and, in my free time, I kick," he said. "When I have time off, I go and train. I have two dreams and I'm kind of working both of them right now."
"I've been very fortunate to have a coach like coach Wach who's been open to it. I wasn't ready, just yet, to give up on my playing career."
Of course, nobody knows what the future holds in the COVID age.
"There's a free-agent combine," Conte said, "but I don't know if that's going to happen. It's really just me punting and filming it and then posting it or sending it to teams. You can't really go in person any more."
Conte says it's not unusual at combines to see little-known, would-be kickers in their late 30's or 40's.
"It's one of those positions where it takes you a little while to get in," he said. "But, once you're in, you can hop on that carousel and stay on for a while."
Conte cited place-kicker Adam Vinatieri, who was 47 when he kicked for the Indianapolis Colts in 2019.
"Once you get an opportunity, you've got to capitalize," Conte said. "I'm just hoping I get an opportunity on a team that at least will let me go to camp.
"The teams that brought me in, they already had their punter signed. He was a veteran, they had time left in him and it wasn't right time, right place for me."
When he was at UVa, his hang times were in the 4.5-second range. Recent film on YouTube shows him regularly hitting in the 5's, with a high of 5.3 seconds.
"Now, I've got a higher repertoire of punts," he said. "I used to basically hit a turnover ball, a windage punt and an Aussie. Now, I've got banana balls, knuckle balls and all these other specialty punts that you've learned and are necessary in the NFL.
"It's something that's changed the game and now I've got to work on."