Giles High School graduate Lauren Sisler will once again be a sideline reporter for ESPN’s college football telecasts this season.

She is also a public speaker.

Last month, she took on a new job: motherhood.

Sisler, who has been married to former Christiansburg High School and Roanoke College golfer John Willard since 2020, gave birth to John Mason Willard on July 4.

“Motherhood is so great,” Sisler said Tuesday in a phone interview from the Salem home of her aunt and uncle, Linda and Mike Rorrer. “It’s really cool to enter this new chapter, especially after so many years of building the career … and really focusing on putting my career first.

“Of course, it’s going to be a juggling act, … because football season kicks off next week for me and I’ll be traveling.”

Sisler, 38, will be teaming this season with play-by-play announcer Brian Custer and analyst Rod Gilmore. They will make their season debut on Sept. 2 for an ESPNU telecast of SMU’s home game with Louisiana Tech.

The Birmingham, Alabama, resident plans to travel with her baby for at least the first four weekends of the season. She will have her husband or Linda Rorrer with her each weekend so one of them can take care of the baby at their hotel while she is patrolling the sideline. Her husband will have that role while she is at the game at SMU, but then it will be Linda Rorrer’s turn. Linda Rorrer is the sister of Sisler’s late mother.

“My auntie … was really excited when I called her up and said, ‘Hey, do you want to travel with me some this season?’” Sisler said. “My aunt and uncle are really excited to kind of be more involved with my college football [assignments].”

There also will be other baby-related logistics to handle.

“I am still nursing him, so having to basically go out on the field, cover warmups — we get there three hours before kickoff, and when you’re nursing a baby, even if they’re not with you, you still have to pump every three, four, five hours,” Sisler said. “I’m certainly going to have to get used to that, adding another thing to my pregame routine.”

Sisler might even bring her baby to a game this season.

“I don’t anticipate taking him to a game just yet, but there’s a possibility … I might get him to his first game, even if it’s just to see the sights and sounds for a brief moment pregame,” she said.

Sisler did not want to skip this season.

“Because of when he was due [June 25], I felt like I had a good, solid two months to be home with him and focus on bonding with him and getting into a routine with him,” she said. “It never really crossed my mind that I wouldn’t be able to fulfill my obligation to ESPN this year.”

Sisler spoke to the Roanoke Valley Sports Club at the Salem Civic Center on Monday night.

She does about two speaking engagements a month, sharing the story of the addictions and deaths of her parents.

In 2003, when Sisler was a freshman on the Rutgers gymnastics team, her parents died on the same day from what were later ruled accidental overdoses.

Not until 10 years after their deaths was Sisler willing to read the autopsy and toxicology reports that stated her parents had overdosed on the opioid fentanyl. She realized that her parents had been addicted to prescription drugs.

Since 2013, she has sought to help people by telling her family’s story to schools, booster clubs and civic organizations. Thanks to her role at ESPN, she has gone in recent years from giving speeches only in Alabama to making speeches around the country.

“The main story is the story about growing up, my relationship with my parents, losing my parents and what I learned from that and the shame that I inherited and how I overcame … the nature of their passing with the prescription drug abuse and addiction they were experiencing,” she said. “Then [she turns] to my sports career and sharing fun sports stories.”

For the 2017 and 2018 college football seasons, Sisler was a reporter for the ESPN-owned SEC Network’s Saturday morning pregame show, “SEC Nation.”

In 2019, she was promoted to the role of sideline reporter for weekly college football games on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.

She used to moonlight from ESPN by serving as a sports reporter and host for AL.com, the shared website of newspapers in Birmingham, Huntsville and a few other Alabama cities. But she left that AL.com role last summer, giving her more time to travel for speeches.

Sisler has given a few speeches in Giles County, but Monday marked her first speech in the Roanoke area. The flights from Alabama to Atlanta to Roanoke served as her baby’s first plane trip. She was relieved the baby was calm on the flights.

“I feel good about that part of it … because I’ll be jumping on a plane [with him] pretty much every week, depending on where we’ll be [assigned to games],” she said.

She got to show off her baby at the civic center Monday night. She will give another speech Wednesday at an addiction prevention event in Maryland.

“For ESPN, when I get ready to walk out on that field, it feels like I am ready to go compete [in gymnastics again],” Sisler said. “I feel the same kind of way when I do my speaking events, when they … introduce me.

“I get to walk up there and just share my heart. Getting to do that [Monday] back here at home was really special.

“We brought him up at the very end of [the speech Monday] and I did get emotional talking about … that my parents missed out on many milestones, including my college graduation and then walking me down the aisle of my wedding and … when I’m on the sidelines … and then lastly that my parents aren’t here to meet their firstborn grandson.”