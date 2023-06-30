Liberty spent the last half decade forging its path alone in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Independence served the Flames well. The ability to create 12-game schedules from scratch led to program-defining triumphs over the likes of Arkansas, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and BYU, and the Flames cracked the Top 25 polls in both the 2020 and 2022 campaigns.

Two important elements were missing. Liberty had to idly sit on the sidelines as conference championship games took place across the county, and the Flames didn’t have a direct path into an expanded College Football Playoff. Both were realistically unattainable as an independent.

That changes Saturday when Liberty officially joins Conference USA. The new-look Group of Five league undergoes the most dramatic shift in conference realignment with six members leaving for the American Athletic Conference, and Liberty, New Mexico State, Sam Houston State and Jacksonville State joining the nine-team CUSA.

Kennesaw State will give the league 10 members when it joins July 1, 2024.

Western Kentucky, Middle Tennessee, FIU and Louisiana Tech are the holdovers from the previous version of CUSA.

“This has been the culmination of a great deal of work on the part of many people for a long period of time,” athletic director Ian McCaw said. “Liberty’s aspired to join an FBS conference for more than a decade, and this opportunity to join Conference USA at this particular time is just a tremendous blessing to our entire institution and again our athletic program. We’re very excited.”

Sixteen of Liberty’s 20 NCAA- sponsored teams will compete in the new-look CUSA after most of the Flames’ athletic programs were part of the ASUN Conference for the last five seasons.

Field hockey, a 2021 NCAA tournament finalist, enters its eighth season in the Big East; women’s swimming & diving will continue its stay in the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA); women’s lacrosse remains in the ASUN as an affiliate member; and men’s soccer joins the Ohio Valley Conference as an affiliate member.

“There will be challenges but we’re a progressive university and it’s just where we’re at with reaching our potential,” women’s basketball coach Carey Green said. “It’s just part of a growing opportunity for us in developing, and we’re grateful that we have the administration that supports us and the athletic administration that is specifically working with us to provide us with the opportunity.

“I’m excited for Liberty and the direction we’re going and very pleased. There’ll be challenges, but there’s always challenges wherever you go. I think it unifies our athletic department, brings us all together and puts us on the same page.”

Football was the driving factor in Liberty’s decision to leave the land of independence and join a G5 conference. The Flames will now be able to receive CFP revenue distribution (a conference will receive $6 million for each team in the playoffs and $4 million for each team in a non-playoff bowl for the 2023-24 academic year) and have guaranteed bowl tie-ins through CUSA.

Liberty previously had secondary bowl tie-ins through its television deal with ESPN.

“At the end of the day, I think you start with our football program and just the ascension that they’ve had since we got to an FBS level,” baseball coach Scott Jackson said. “They deserve that opportunity to get access to some of those bowl games.”

The drastic change in membership isn’t the only difference for CUSA in the upcoming season.

The league signed a five-year deal with CBS Sports Network and ESPN on Nov. 9 that will reportedly pay each member $800,000 per season. The agreement was focused on football and getting an entire month of conference matchups in the middle of the week.

CBSSN, ESPN2 and ESPNU are tentatively scheduled to broadcast 19 CUSA matchups on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays between the final week of September through the entire month of October.

Liberty hosts Sam Houston State on Thursday, Oct. 5, and then plays three consecutive Tuesday contests against Jacksonville State, Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky.

“It’s unique. The great thing about that is you’re on TV,” football coach Jamey Chadwell said. “You get an opportunity to be on TV and you get a chance to really get your program some national recognition if you can win. … It will be an adjustment, especially for our team.”

The media rights deal also gives CBSSN tier-one selection for 18 men’s basketball games during the season, and the network will televise the league’s football championship game, the men’s basketball semifinals and final, the women’s basketball championship game, and baseball and softball championship games.

The Liberty men’s basketball team, which won three consecutive ASUN titles during its five-year tenure, did not appear on a linear television network for a league game during its time in the ASUN.

The same can be said for baseball and softball programs that were routinely among the best in the league over the same period of time.

“I think it will benefit all of our sports, all of our programs, and also raise the brand or the publicity of our university,” men’s basketball coach Ritchie McKay said. “I think that’s a really positive thing.”

The new-look league is spread out from Lynchburg to Las Cruces, New Mexico. That will require strategic travel plans for the Olympic sports, especially baseball and softball that play attractive midweek games against ACC opponents after weekend series.

“The one thing I’m going to have to do a better job with is lining up the home and away. You can’t get off a plane from Las Cruces, New Mexico, on a Sunday and turn around and play on a Tuesday on the road,” Jackson said. “Those things start to kind of add up on you and it takes its toll. That’s one area as far as juggling the road, I’m going to have to do a better job with that.”