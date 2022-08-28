Liberty seniors bid for fourth straight bowl appearance

LYNCHBURG — Cooper McCaw is one of six sixth-year seniors on this season’s Liberty football roster, a group that was part of the Flames’ final season as a Championship Subdivision program.

They were freshmen in 2017 when the Flames opened with a thrilling win at Baylor. McCaw and the others have suited up at high-profile venues such as Army, Virginia, Auburn, Syracuse, BYU, Virginia Tech, North Carolina State and Ole Miss.

McCaw, the projected starting right tackle entering his final season of eligibility, afforded himself the opportunity to look over the 2022 schedule. Sure, the Sept. 3 season opener at Southern Miss is the focal point. McCaw, though, looked ahead. BYU was making the trip to Lynchburg. Virginia Tech is slated to visit Williams Stadium.

He is more than excited to get the season started.

“I want to take it one game at a time,” he said, “but I think some of those teams we have coming home, you know, UAB, Virginia Tech, BYU, and I’m not trying to overlook anyone, but I know that the atmosphere at those games are going to be awesome.”

Liberty is entering its final season as an FBS independent and will join the new-look Conference USA for the 2023 campaign. The Flames are ending their stay as independents with a bang, with four Power Five programs on the slate, and they know it will be a season-long battle to make it to a fourth consecutive bowl game.

“I was very clear about that [the day before camp opened]. That is the goal,” coach Hugh Freeze said. “We don’t get into how many games that means we win or lose. I don’t get into all of that. I just think about the long game. The long game is we prepare to win every single game that is in front of us at that moment and we do that as well as we can, and then let’s see what the scoreboard says. Alright, it didn’t say it worked out for us today, good, we have 12 of those opportunities. Hopefully enough of them work out by the way we approach each one that gives us the blessing of playing in another bowl game. Then next year we’ll move on to another goal.”

Freeze has long said the 2022 schedule will be the most difficult Liberty has ever faced. It features three teams who finished in last season’s final Associated Press Top 25 poll (Wake Forest, BYU and Arkansas), a rebuilding ACC program (Virginia Tech), and a home opener against a UAB team picked to finish second in the Conference USA preseason poll.

The Flames also have home dates against Akron, Gardner-Webb and New Mexico State.

“I think that also was another big reason I decided to come here, too. Arkansas, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, all those big games are going to be huge for not only me but everyone else in general,” cornerback Kobe Singleton, a transfer from Southern Utah, said. “Then for me to see where my level is at in terms of physicality and mentally, it’ll show me where I’m at.”

Liberty’s path to a fourth straight postseason appearance will be without star quarterback Malik Willis, a third-round selection by the Tennessee Titans in the NFL Draft, and four of last season’s top five tacklers on the defensive side.

Four quarterbacks, highlighted by Utah transfer Charlie Brewer, battled for the starting job during training camp. Brewer, the winner of that battle, will have plenty of tools at the skill positions to thrive in Freeze’s offense.

Campbell transfer Caleb Snead and the returning CJ Yarbrough highlight a deeper wide receiver room that also includes slot receiver DeMario Douglas. Douglas has garnered some interest from the professional ranks thanks to his big-play ability (a team-leading 701 receiving yards to go with six touchdowns in 2021), and he has a game-changing ability as a punt returner.

T.J. Green, Shedro Louis and Hawaii transfer Dae Dae Hunter give the Flames significant depth at running back. Hunter rushed for 651 yards last season, while Green and Louis both topped the 400-yard mark.

Even if the offense sputters while gaining traction with a new quarterback, the defense has all the tools to continue its strong recent play.

Liberty has finished in the top 11 in total defense in each of the past two seasons, and the unit has ranked in the top 30 in passing defense (a high of sixth in 2021), scoring defense and sacks over that span.

“Do we want to get to a fourth straight bowl game and all that? I think so, and I think obviously we’re going to have to play good defense to do that,” co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Josh Aldridge said. “Just going to focus on doing our part and taking it one day and one game at a time.”

The losses of linebackers Storey Jackson and Rashaad Harding, along with interior linemen Elijah James, Ralfs Rusins and Henry Chibueze, hurt, but the Flames have filled those voids through recruiting and the development of young talent.

“Where we finished in defense, those numbers are hard to compare with. I hope we can build on that,” co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Jack Curtis said. “[Former defensive coordinator Scott Symons] had the guys playing hard and knew what they were doing. There have been some scheme changes a little bit. Some of it is the same things we’ve done in the past, so I don’t know.

“Every year is a different year and I think when you go into a camp, you find your niche, what your players are really good at, and then if they’re good at that, you try to make that your base. We’re trying to find out where exactly we are and who we’ve got. We’ve got some big shoes to follow in that regard with how well they played defense here in the past. Even though we’re doing some different schemes and stuff, I hope the outcome is the same and we play good defense.”

Kendy Charles shined in a backup role at defensive tackle last season and is poised to take on a bigger role this campaign with ends TreShaun Clark and Durrell Johnson.

The addition of junior college transfer Mike Smith Jr. at linebacker adds to an already deep corps that includes Ahmad Walker, Tyren Dupree, Jerome Jolly Jr., Aakil Washington and Carl Poole.

Free safety JaVon Scruggs, a fifth-year senior, anchors a secondary that added depth during the offseason. Quinton Reese returned from a torn bicep, plus the additions of Singleton, Indiana transfer Maurice Freeman II and junior college transfer Preston Hodge have given the Flames playmakers throughout the secondary.

Scruggs, called “the general” of the defense by Curtis, said the team’s goal is to make it to another bowl game. Liberty, for one more season, does not have a conference championship to play for, and getting to a bowl game is the measuring stick of the program.

McCaw, punter Aidan Alves, tight ends Michael Bollinger and Jerome Jackson, wide receiver Khaleb Coleman and long snapper Austin Mock have seen the highs and lows of the program since the 2017 campaign.

There are the highlight wins over Baylor, Syracuse and Virginia Tech. The bowl triumphs over Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina and Eastern Michigan. For them, one more bowl appearance would be the ultimate sendoff.

“That’s our goal. We said it [the day before training camp opened] in our team meeting that getting to a fourth consecutive bowl game is a goal of ours,” McCaw said, “and I think that each day if we keep that in mind — obviously we’ve got to go one day at a time, one game at a time — but having that in the back of your mind, knowing that we could get another bowl game. For me being a sixth-year senior, that would just be the cherry on top to finish my career going to another bowl game.”