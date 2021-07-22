‘Little ol’ Clemson’ loaded for another title run

The Athlon Sports and Lindy's Sports preview magazines have each ranked Clemson No. 2 in its preseason Top 25, right behind Alabama.

Clemson went 10-2 last season, when the Tigers beat Notre Dame in the ACC title game before losing to Ohio State 49-28 in the CFP semifinals.

The Tigers will get a stern test in this season's opener. They will face Georgia, which is ranked No. 4 nationally by Lindy's Sports and No. 5 by Athlon Sports, on Sept. 4 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

“They may be the best team in the country,” Swinney said of the Bulldogs.

“We're happy we get that caliber of opponent so that we can hopefully prove some people wrong,” Skalski said.

Wait, the Tigers actually feel they need to prove people wrong?

“We got punched in the mouth versus Ohio State,” said Skalski, who is back for a sixth season at Clemson. “Georgia [has a] similar mentality as a team — run game, physical, attack mode. So I think we can [get rid of] … any doubt that we're soft, not physical enough, not experienced enough. We're going to prove those people wrong Sept. 4.”

Skalski is one of nine starters back on defense.