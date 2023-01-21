Local/ACC Basketball Roundup: Radford cruises past High Point

RADFORD — DaQuan Smith scored 22 points, Justin Archer posted a double-double and Radford cruised to a 95-80 victory over High Point on Saturday.

Smith shot 8 for 16 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Highlanders (12-9, 6-2 Big South Conference). Archer totaled 18 points and 13 rebounds. Bryan Antoine hit two 3-pointers and scored 16.

The Panthers (10-10, 2-6) were led by Zach Austin with 26 points and two blocks. Emmanuel Izunabor pitched in with 13 points and eight rebounds. Abdoulaye Thiam finished with 13 points and six assists.

LOCAL

Citadel 60, VMI 52

Austin Ash's 17 points helped the Bulldogs (8-12, 3-5 Southern Conference) defeat VMI in Lexington.

Ash shot 3 for 9 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free throw line. Stephen Clark scored 15 points and added nine rebounds and three blocks for The Citadel. David Maynard chipped in 13 points.

Asher Woods and Rickey Bradley Jr. each had 13 points to lead the Keydets (5-16, 0-8), who extended their losing streak to 10 games.

No. 2 Randolph-Macon 58, Roanoke 46

Miles Mallory had 16 points and 18 rebounds to lead the Yellow Jackets (17-1, 9-0 ODAC) past the Maroons (14-4, 7-2) on Saturday in Salem.

Roanoke led 19-12 at halftime.

Efosa U-Edosomwan had 13 points for Roanoke. Justin Kuthan added 11 points.

Roanoke shot just 29.1% from the field and was 0 of 9 from 3-point range.

ACC

Duke 68, No. 17 Miami 66

Kyle Filipowski had 17 points and 14 rebounds and Jeremy Roach scored 14 points in his first game in more than two weeks to lift host Duke (14-5, 5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) over Miami.

Tyrese Proctor had 11 points and Dariq Whitehead added 10 points for the Blue Devils, who played their first game of the season without a national ranking.

Jordan Miller’s 19 points and Nijel Pack’s 18 were tops for Miami, which has lost three of its last five games. With less than a minute remaining, Miami missed three shots on one possession with a chance to tie or go ahead.

UNC 80, N.C. State 69

Armando Bacot had 23 points and 18 rebounds on a record-setting day, RJ Davis scored 26 points and the host Tar Heels (14-6, 6-3) defeated North Carolina State (15-5, 5-4) for their third straight win.

Bacot established the North Carolina record with his 61st career double-double, breaking a tie with Billy Cunningham. He also passed Tyler Hansbrough for first place on UNC’s career rebounding list, 1,221-1,219.

N.C. State’s Terquavion Smith, the leading scorer in the ACC, suffered a scary injury and had to be taken off the court on a stretcher with 9:45 remaining in the second half. Smith attacked the rim and tried to finish a left-handed runner but fell backwards and landed hard on the floor. N.C. State said Smith had an elbow and neck injury. He did not return to the game.

Syracuse 80, Ga. Tech 63

Joe Girard scored 28 points, making six 3-pointers, Maliq Brown added 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting and the visiting Orange (13-7, 6-3 ACC) surged past Georgia Tech (8-11, 1-8).

After falling behind 57-46 when Girard hit a 3-pointer with 11:29 to go, Georgia Tech rallied with a couple of 3-pointers in the next two minutes. First Kyle Sturdivant, then Miles Kelly connected from distance to get Georgia Tech within 59-54. Syracuse, shooting 59% through the first 15 minutes of the half, soon pushed its lead to 69-57 with 5:02 remaining.

BC 84, Notre Dame 72

Quinten Post scored 12 of his career-high 29 points in the final six minutes to help Boston College (9-11, 3-6 ACC) complete a season-sweep of Notre Dame with a win in South Bend, Indiana.

After missing the first 13 games of the season with a foot injury, Post has scored in double figures in six of his seven games. He matched his career high with 14 rebounds.

Nate Laszewski had a career-high 29 points and matched his career best with seven made 3-pointers to lead the Irish (9-11, 1-8).

FSU 71, Pitt 64

Darin Green Jr. scored 24 points and the Seminoles (7-13, 5-4 ACC) won consecutive contests for the second time this season with a road win over Pittsburgh.

Jamarius Burton’s layup with 2:19 to go brought Pitt within 65-64, but Green responded with an immediate 3-pointer and the Panthers (13-7, 6-3) missed their last four shots. De’Ante Green made layups in consecutive possessions to break a 56-all tie and Florida State stayed ahead for the remainder.

Burton scored 20 points for Pitt.