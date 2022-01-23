Local/ACC basketball roundup: W&L men lose in OT

VIRGINIA BEACH — Anthony Jackson scored 22 points to lead the Virginia Wesleyan men’s basketball team to an 84-81 overtime win over Washington and Lee on Sunday.

With the Marlins (9-7, 5-2 ODAC) leading 71-66, W&L’s Tevin Panchel sank a 3-pointer, was fouled on the play and made the ensuing free throw to cut the lead to 71-70 with seven seconds left in regulation.

Jackson made one of two free throws to extend the lead to 72-70 with 6.2 seconds left in regulation.

W&L’s Sam Wise missed a layup but was fouled on the play. Wise made two free throws with one-tenth of a second left in regulation to force overtime.

The Marlins scored the first three points of OT and led the rest of the way.

Robert DiSibio and Jack D’Entremont scored 16 points apiece for the Generals (6-8, 4-4).

The game was originally scheduled for Saturday but was pushed back a day because of the winter storm that hit part of the commonwealth.

SUNDAY MEN

Georgia Tech 103, Clayton State 53: ATLANTA — Michael Devoe scored 17 of his 20 points in the first half to lead the Yellow Jackets (8-10) past Division II member Clayton State (6-10).

The game was scheduled this month as a replacement for Georgia Tech’s Dec. 23 game against Alabama A&M, which was canceled because of COVID-19 issues in the Georgia Tech program.

WOMEN

No. 21 Duke 57, UVa 48: DURHAM, N.C. — Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 13 points to lead the Blue Devils (13-4, 4-3 ACC) past the Cavaliers (3-13, 0-6).

Down 50-35 with 7:11 to go, UVa went on a 10-0 run to cut the lead to 50-45 with 2:33 left. But the Cavaliers came no closer. Day-Wilson made a jumper to extend the lead to 52-45 with 46 seconds to go.

Kaydan Lawson had 10 points for UVa, which never led.

UVa shot just 35% from the field.

No. 3 Louisville 72, Wake Forest 60: LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hailey Van Lith scored 17 points for Louisville (16-2, 6-1 ACC) in a victory over the Demon Deacons (12-8, 2-7).

No. 18 Ga. Tech 55, No. 20 UNC 38: ATLANTA — Digna Strautmane had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead Georgia Tech (15-4, 6-2 ACC) to a victory over slumping North Carolina (15-3, 5-3).

No. 19 Notre Dame 77, Pitt 63: PITTSBURGH — Maya Dodson had 23 points and 12 rebounds and Notre Dame (14-4, 6-2 ACC) defeated Pittsburgh (10-9, 1-7).

SATURDAY MEN

Wake Forest 98, North Carolina 76: WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Jake LaRavia scored a career-high 31 points and grabbed a season-best 10 rebounds to help Wake Forest (16-4, 6-3 ACC) beat North Carolina (12-6, 4-3).

Wake Forest has won five of six and three in a row, including landmark road wins at Virginia and Georgia Tech.

Clemson 75, Pitt 48: CLEMSON, S.C. — Al-Amir Dawes scored 19 points and Clemson (11-8, 3-5) ended a three-game losing streak.

The Tigers have won nine straight against Pitt (7-12, 2-6).