Local basketball roundup: JMU beats Radford men

HARRISONBURG — Vado Morse had 26 points and five 3-pointers to lead the James Madison men's basketball team to a 67-59 win over Radford on Sunday night.

Matt Lewis had 18 points and 10 rebounds for JMU (2-1), while Northside graduate Julien Wooden added 13 points and seven rebounds.

Fah'Mir Ali had 15 points for Radford (0-3), while Lewis Djonkam had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Radford High grad Quinton Morton-Robertson had 11 points.

Radford committed 21 turnovers.

LOCAL WOMEN

ECU 54, UVa 51

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Justice Gee sank a 3-pointer with 6.6 seconds left to give the East Carolina women’s basketball team a 54-51 win over Virginia on Sunday.

UVa’s Emily Maupin missed a 3-pointer with three seconds to go.

ECU is coached by Bassett graduate and former UVa assistant Kim McNeill.

UVa trailed 22-2 in the second quarter but rallied.

Down 51-46 with 2:58 left, Virginia (0-2) scored five straight points. Kaydan Lawson made two free throws to tie the game at 51 with 16 seconds to go.