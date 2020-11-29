Local basketball roundup: JMU beats Radford men

HARRISONBURG — Vado Morse had 26 points and five 3-pointers to lead the James Madison men's basketball team to a 67-59 win over Radford on Sunday night.
Matt Lewis had 18 points and 10 rebounds for JMU (2-1), while Northside graduate Julien Wooden added 13 points and seven rebounds.
Fah'Mir Ali had 15 points for Radford (0-3), while Lewis Djonkam had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Radford High grad Quinton Morton-Robertson had 11 points.
Radford committed 21 turnovers.
LOCAL WOMEN
ECU 54, UVa 51
CHARLOTTESVILLE – Justice Gee sank a 3-pointer with 6.6 seconds left to give the East Carolina women’s basketball team a 54-51 win over Virginia on Sunday.
UVa’s Emily Maupin missed a 3-pointer with three seconds to go.
ECU is coached by Bassett graduate and former UVa assistant Kim McNeill.
UVa trailed 22-2 in the second quarter but rallied.
Down 51-46 with 2:58 left, Virginia (0-2) scored five straight points. Kaydan Lawson made two free throws to tie the game at 51 with 16 seconds to go.
Taniyah Thompson had 19 points for ECU (1-1), while Meg Jefferson had 16 points for UVa.
NOTE
VMI adds game
VMI announced Sunday it will host Longwood at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
VMI had originally been scheduled to host Lancaster Bible College that day, but Lancaster Bible canceled the visit on Nov. 20 because of COVID-19 issues. So VMI had been looking for a replacement foe.
