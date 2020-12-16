Local basketball roundup: Radford men beat Longwood again

RADFORD — Fah'Mir Ali scored 14 points Tuesday to help the Radford men's basketball team beat Longwood 62-53 for its second win over the Lancers in as many nights.

With Radford (3-4, 2-0) trailing 30-16, Josiah Jeffers sank a 3-pointer as time expired in the first half. He was fouled on the play and made the free throw, so Radford trailed 30-20 at halftime.

The Highlanders went on an 8-0 run to take their first lead at 47-44 with 6:46 to go.

Radford led just 54-53 with 1:34 left. But Xavier Lipscomb and Radford High School graduate Quinton Morton-Robertson then went a combined 8-for-8 from the free-throw line to seal the win.

The Lancers (1-5, 0-2) lost to Radford for the 10th straight time.

LOCAL MEN

VMI 106,

Campbellsville-Harrodsburg 72

LEXINGTON — The Keydets (5-2) made 21 3-pointers Tuesday, tying for the third-best total in school history, in a route of National Christian College Athletic Association member Campbellsville-Harrodsburg.