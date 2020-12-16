Local basketball roundup: Radford men beat Longwood again

RADFORD — Fah'Mir Ali scored 14 points Tuesday to help the Radford men's basketball team beat Longwood 62-53 for its second win over the Lancers in as many nights.
With Radford (3-4, 2-0) trailing 30-16, Josiah Jeffers sank a 3-pointer as time expired in the first half. He was fouled on the play and made the free throw, so Radford trailed 30-20 at halftime.
The Highlanders went on an 8-0 run to take their first lead at 47-44 with 6:46 to go.
Radford led just 54-53 with 1:34 left. But Xavier Lipscomb and Radford High School graduate Quinton Morton-Robertson then went a combined 8-for-8 from the free-throw line to seal the win.
The Lancers (1-5, 0-2) lost to Radford for the 10th straight time.
LOCAL MEN
VMI 106,
Campbellsville-Harrodsburg 72
LEXINGTON — The Keydets (5-2) made 21 3-pointers Tuesday, tying for the third-best total in school history, in a route of National Christian College Athletic Association member Campbellsville-Harrodsburg.
Greg Parham had 17 points and five 3-pointers for VMI, while Sean Conway added 15 points and five 3-pointers. Teammate Myles Lewis had 12 points.
VMI shot 57% from the field and 50% from 3-point range. The Keydets had 33 assists, tying for the fifth-best total in their history.
LOCAL WOMEN
Longwood 91, Radford 60
FARMVILLE — Adriana Shipp and Kyla McMakin scored 19 points apiece Tuesday night to help the Lancers (1-4, 1-0 Big South) end a 12-game losing streak in their series with the Highlanders (0-3, 0-1).
Radford was led by Ariel Williams with 13 points and Bryonna McClean with 12 points.
The Highlanders were without coach Mike McGuire, who disclosed earlier Tuesday that he tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
