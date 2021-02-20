Local basketball roundup: Radford women win on late 3-pointer

Eliza Galbreath had 17 points and nine rebounds off the bench for Southern Virginia.

Gretchen Olsen scored to cut the lead to 61-58 with 57 seconds left, but the Rams scored the final four points of the game.

Bluefield State beat the visiting Knights 75-43 on Friday night.

FRIDAY'S MEN'S GAMES

W&L 93, Shenandoah 87

WINCHESTER — William Brueggeman had 32 points and broke a W&L single-game record with eight 3-pointers to lead the Generals (3-1, 3-1 ODAC) past the Hornets (0-6, 0-6).

Richie Manigault made a 3-pointer to give W&L an 82-81 lead with 3:18 left. Brueggeman sank his eighth 3-pointer to extend the lead to 85-81 with 2:54 to go. W&L led the rest of the way.

Brueggeman was 8 of 13 from 3-point range. W&L made 13 3-pointers.

Jack d'Entremont had 24 points for W&L, while Zach Garrett tallied 20 points. W&L shot 50% from the field.

Ferrum 81, Emory & Henry 78

FERRUM — Kajuan Madden-McAfee scored 21 points to lead the Panthers (6-4, 5-3 ODAC) past the Wasps (0-6, 0-6).