Local basketball roundup: Radford women win on late 3-pointer
Radford logo (copy) (copy)

RADFORD — Kyanna Morgan sank a 3-pointer with two seconds left to give the Radford women's basketball team a 74-73 win over Charleston Southern on Saturday.

It was the 100th Big South win of Radford coach Mike McGuire's career.

Ashley Tudor scored 17 points for the Highlanders (7-10, 7-8), who had only eight players available. Morgan had 12 points and four assists, while Tina Lindenfeld also scored 12 points.

Morgan made one of two free throws to tie the score at 71 with six seconds left, but Alyssia Faye (20 points) made two free throws to give the Buccaneers (6-15, 4-13) a 73-71 lead with four seconds left.

SATURDAY'S MEN'S GAME

The Citadel 75, VMI 74

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Hayden Brown drove to the basket and made a layup with 1.1 second left to give the Bulldogs (12-9, 5-9 Southern Conference) a win over the rival Keydets (12-11, 7-7).

VMI's Greg Parham scored to cut the Bulldogs' lead to 73-71 with 1:33 to go. Myles Lewis made a layup, was fouled and made the ensuing free throw to give VMI a 74-73 lead with 19 seconds left.

Jake Stephens had 19 points and 16 rebounds for VMI, while Parham and Kamdyn Curfman each added 17 points.

VMI, which had beaten The Citadel four straight times, shot just 23.3% (7 of 30) from 3-point range.

SATURDAY'S WOMEN'S GAMES

Roanoke 63, Shenandoah 52

Rose Sande scored 16 points to help the host Maroons (7-1, 4-1 ODAC) win their fifth straight game.

Renee Alquiza had 15 points and four blocks for Roanoke. Kristina Harrel also had 15 points.

The Hornets (3-5, 2-4) trailed just 27-25 with 8:09 left in the third quarter, but Roanoke went on a 9-0 run to build a 36-25 cushion with 4:41 to go in the third.

W&L 76, Emory & Henry 62

LEXINGTON — Erin Hughes had 29 points and four steals to lead the Generals (3-1, 3-1 ODAC) past the Wasps (4-6, 4-4).

Tori Powers scored to cut W&L's lead to 63-62 with 5:40 left, but the Generals scored the final 13 points of the game.

Hanna Malik and Kate Groninger each had 11 points for W&L.

Bluefield State 65, SVU 58

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Ameera McClain scored 13 points to lead NCAA Division II member Bluefield State (5-10) to its second win over the Division III Knights (0-3) in as many days.

Eliza Galbreath had 17 points and nine rebounds off the bench for Southern Virginia.

Gretchen Olsen scored to cut the lead to 61-58 with 57 seconds left, but the Rams scored the final four points of the game.

Bluefield State beat the visiting Knights 75-43 on Friday night.

FRIDAY'S MEN'S GAMES

W&L 93, Shenandoah 87

WINCHESTER — William Brueggeman had 32 points and broke a W&L single-game record with eight 3-pointers to lead the Generals (3-1, 3-1 ODAC) past the Hornets (0-6, 0-6).

Richie Manigault made a 3-pointer to give W&L an 82-81 lead with 3:18 left. Brueggeman sank his eighth 3-pointer to extend the lead to 85-81 with 2:54 to go. W&L led the rest of the way.

Brueggeman was 8 of 13 from 3-point range. W&L made 13 3-pointers.

Jack d'Entremont had 24 points for W&L, while Zach Garrett tallied 20 points. W&L shot 50% from the field.

Ferrum 81, Emory & Henry 78

FERRUM — Kajuan Madden-McAfee scored 21 points to lead the Panthers (6-4, 5-3 ODAC) past the Wasps (0-6, 0-6).

Patrick Antonelli sank a 3-pointer to cut the Ferrum led to 78-77, but Madden-McAfee made two free throws to extend the lead to 80-77 with five seconds to go. Robert Holliday Jr. of the Wasps made one of two free throws with two seconds left, and Madden-McAfee made one of two free throws with one second to go.

Carrington Young and Jamar Butler each scored 14 points for Ferrum.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men's basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

