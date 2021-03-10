Local basketball roundup: Roanoke women reach ODAC final

Ferrum led 57-49 with 2:22 left in regulation, but the visitors scored the final eight points of regulation. Thacker scored with 33 seconds left to tie the game at 57 and force OT.

Kajuan Madden-McAfee had 23 points and 13 rebounds for Ferrum, while Darius Kemp added 15 points.

NOTES

Lewis enters portal

VMI senior guard Myles Lewis has entered the transfer portal, Keydets coach Dan Earl confirmed Wednesday in a text message. Lewis became the second VMI senior to enter the portal this week.

The NCAA has given all Division I winter-sports athletes in this school year an additional year of eligibility. VMI does not have a graduate school, so Lewis must join a new team as a graduate transfer in order to use that extra year.

Lewis averaged 10.3 points and 7.5 rebounds for VMI (13-12) this year. He had 24 points in the team's Southern Conference semifinal loss.

Jones in running for two honors

Radford coach Mike Jones was named one of 25 finalists Monday for the Skip Prosser Man of the Year award, which goes to a Division I men's basketball coach who not only succeeds on the court but who exhibits moral integrity off it.

He has also been named one of 25 finalists for the Ben Jobe Award, which goes to the top minority coach in Division I men's basketball.