Local basketball roundup: Roanoke women reach ODAC final

Renee Alquiza scored 13 points to lead the Roanoke College women's basketball team to an 88-58 rout of visiting Ferrum in an ODAC semifinal Tuesday night.
The fourth-seeded Maroons (10-2) will visit second-seeded Lynchburg in the final at 4 p.m. Thursday. Roanoke, which lost to Lynchburg in overtime last month, is in the final for the first time in 10 years.
Kayla Cabiness had 23 points for ninth-seeded Ferrum (2-10).
Kristina Harrel had 12 points for Roanoke, while Whitney Hopson and JaBryah Haverkamp added 11 points apiece.
TUESDAY'S WOMEN'S GAME
Lynchburg 87, W&L 75
LYNCHBURG — Lizzie Davis and Maggie Quarles each scored 22 points to lead the second-seeded Hornets (10-1) to an ODAC semifinal win over the third-seeded Generals (5-3).
Megan Horn scored 23 points for W&L, while Erin Hughes scored 15 points in her final game as a General. Hanna Malik added 14 points.
The Hornets shot 51.8% from the field to the visitors' 39.7%.
TUESDAY'S MEN'S GAME
Lynchburg 66, Ferrum 62, OT
FERRUM — T.C. Thacker scored 23 points and broke an ODAC single-game record with 25 rebounds to lead the third-seeded Hornets (6-3) to an ODAC semifinal win over the second-seeded Panthers (7-6).
Ferrum led 57-49 with 2:22 left in regulation, but the visitors scored the final eight points of regulation. Thacker scored with 33 seconds left to tie the game at 57 and force OT.
Kajuan Madden-McAfee had 23 points and 13 rebounds for Ferrum, while Darius Kemp added 15 points.
NOTES
Lewis enters portal
VMI senior guard Myles Lewis has entered the transfer portal, Keydets coach Dan Earl confirmed Wednesday in a text message. Lewis became the second VMI senior to enter the portal this week.
The NCAA has given all Division I winter-sports athletes in this school year an additional year of eligibility. VMI does not have a graduate school, so Lewis must join a new team as a graduate transfer in order to use that extra year.
Lewis averaged 10.3 points and 7.5 rebounds for VMI (13-12) this year. He had 24 points in the team's Southern Conference semifinal loss.
Jones in running for two honors
Radford coach Mike Jones was named one of 25 finalists Monday for the Skip Prosser Man of the Year award, which goes to a Division I men's basketball coach who not only succeeds on the court but who exhibits moral integrity off it.
He has also been named one of 25 finalists for the Ben Jobe Award, which goes to the top minority coach in Division I men's basketball.