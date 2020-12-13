 Skip to main content
Local basketball roundup: VMI beats Hampton
LEXINGTON — Kamdyn Curfman had 17 points and five 3-pointers to lead the VMI basketball team to a 79-64 win over Hampton on Sunday.

Myles Lewis had 16 points, 11 rebounds and three steals for VMI (4-2), while Jake Stephens added 11 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks. Greg Parham had 15 points and four assists. Freshman reserve Trey Bonham scored 12 points, all in the second half.

Davion Warren tallied 20 points for the Pirates (1-2).

The Pirates cut the VMI lead to 66-61 with 5:38 left, but VMI answered with a 9-0 run.

Hampton shot just 38% from the field. VMI outrebounded Hampton 45-33.

LOCAL WOMEN

FSU 69, UVa 51

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Valencia Myers scored 14 points and tied a Florida State single-game record with nine blocked shots to lead the Seminoles (2-0, 1-0) to an ACC win.

UVa trailed 38-36 with 4:13 left in the third quarter. But FSU went on a 26-3 run, including a 15-0 run at the start of the fourth quarter, to build a 64-39 cushion with 6:08 to go in the fourth.

Amandine Toi had 18 points and five 3-pointers for injury-plagued UVa (0-5, 0-2), which used just seven players.

The Cavaliers shot 30.9% from the field.

