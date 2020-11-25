Local basketball roundup: VMI wins opener

LEXINGTON — Senior guard Ta'Vonne Bond scored a career-high 15 points off the bench to help the VMI basketball team to a 90-63 win over NAIA member St. Andrews in its season opener Wednesday.

Myles Lewis and Greg Parham tallied 13 points apiece for the Keydets, while Kamdyn Curfman added 11 points.

VMI sank 13 3-pointers and forced 24 turnovers.

WOMEN

UNC 90, Radford 61

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Deja Kelly scored 19 points to lead the Tar Heels to a season-opening win Wednesday.

Tina Lindenfeld had 13 points for Radford, while Ariel Williams and freshman reserve Ashley Tudor had 11 points apiece.

Radford, which shot just 31.7% from the field, was without key players Amele Ngwafang, Aiden Rainford, Byronna McClean and Danielle Montelbano. Radford used just eight players.

UCF 60, UVa 31

ORLANDO, Fla. — Diamond Battles had 17 points to lead Central Florida to a season-opening rout of the Cavaliers.

Meg Jefferson had eight points for UVa, which shot 31.1% from the field.

UVa was 0 of 9 from 3-point range and committed 30 turnovers.