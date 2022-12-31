Local college basketball: Radford men snap losing streak

RADFORD — DaQuan Smith had 20 points and four 3-pointers to lead the Radford men's basketball team to a 69-51 win over Presbyterian on Saturday.

The Highlanders (7-8, 1-1 Big South) snapped a five-game losing streak. All five losses had come on the road.

Bryan Antoine scored 13 points for Radford. Justin Archer snared 10 rebounds.

The Blue Hose (5-10, 1-1) shot just 39.1% from the field, including 20.% (4 of 20) from 3-point range. The Blue Hose turned the ball over 14 times.

Radford had eight steals and blocked five shots.

MEN

ETSU 64, VMI 50

Jalen Haynes had 15 points and eight rebounds to lead the Buccaneers (6-9, 2-0 Southern Conference) past the Keydets (5-10, 0-2) on Saturday in Lexington.

Sean Conway tallied 12 points for VMI. Tyler Houser added 11 points.

The Keydets lost their fourth straight game.

VMI shot just 33% from the field, including 19% (6 of 31) from 3-point range.

WOMEN

Presbyterian 78, Radford 65

Tilda Sjokvist scored 21 points to lead the Blue Hose (5-8, 1-1 Big South) past the Highlanders (5-8, 1-1) on Saturday in Clinton, S.C.

Ashlyn Traylor had 20 points and nine rebounds for Radford. Rachel LaLonde had 15 points and eight rebounds. Vanessa Blake added 13 points and seven rebounds.

The Blue Hose sank 13 3-pointers. Aubrie Kierscht made five of them.