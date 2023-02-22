Northside graduate Kasey Draper of Roanoke College made the All-ODAC first team and was named the ODAC men's basketball scholar-athlete of the year on Wednesday, earning those honors for the second straight year.

Draper has a 4.0 GPA and averages 16.6 points and 6.2 rebounds.

He was joined on the All-ODAC first team by Washington and Lee's Robert DiSibio (league-high 21.9 ppg, 6.4 rpg).

The second team included Ferrum's Deshone Hicks (21.6 ppg, league-best 5.8 assists per game) and Calvin Washington (17.8 ppg, 7.3 rpg) and Roanoke's Justin Kuthan (12.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg, shooting league-high 70.4% from the field).

The third team included Roanoke's Efosa U-Edosomwan (10.9 ppg) and W&L's Sam Wise (11 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 4.5 apg).

Miles Mallory of second-ranked Randolph-Macon was named both the player of the year and the defensive player of the year. Teammate Jabril Robreson was voted rookie of the year. Caleb Kimbrough of Hampden-Sydney was chosen the coach of the year.

On the women's side, W&L's Mary Schleusner was named both the rookie of the year and the defensive player of the year. She also made the All-ODAC first team. She averages 13.4 points, 11.3 rebounds and a league-high 3.0 blocks.

Christine Clancy was named the women's coach of the year for the second straight year after steering W&L to the ODAC regular-season title. The Generals are 19-6 overall and tied the school mark for the most ODAC wins (16) in a season.

Faith Christian graduate Catherine Kagey of Randolph-Macon was named the scholar-athlete of the year and made the All-ODAC first team. She has a 4.0 GPA and averages 15.9 points and 9.1 rebounds.

W&L's Hanna Malik (12.8 ppg) also made the first team.

Roanoke's Rose Sande (11.4 ppg) made the second team.

W&L's Grace O'Connor (6.0 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 3.7 apg) made the third team.

Lindsay Gauldin of Guilford was named the player of the year.

MEN

Ferrum 60, Averett 56

Deshone Hicks scored 25 points to lead the ninth-seeded Panthers (10-16) past the eighth-seeded Cougars 10-16) in the first round of the ODAC tournament Tuesday night in Danville.

Ferrum will meet top-seeded and defending NCAA Division III champ Randolph-Macon in a quarterfinal at 1 p.m. Friday at the Salem Civic Center.

Calvin Washington tallied 18 points for Ferrum.

Down 49-30 with 9:27 left, Averett trimmed the lead to 56-54 with 20 seconds to go.

Hicks made two free throws to extend the lead to 58-54. After Raja Milton made two free throws to cut the lead, Tahli Oden made two free throws to extend the lead to 60-56 with six seconds left.

SVU 77, Mary Baldwin 63

Malakai Olson had 18 points and 13 rebounds to lead the sixth-seeded Knights (13-13) past the third-seeded Fighting Squirrels (14-12) in the first round of the USA South tournament Tuesday in Staunton.

SVU will visit second-seeded William Peace in a semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Abe Connolly tallied 15 points for SVU. Shaun Kenedy and Koa Baker each had 13 points. Jamarcus Robertson added 12 points.

WOMEN

SVU 66, Meredith 41

Courtney Olson had 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead the fourth-seeded Knights (12-12) past the fifth-seeded Avenging Angels (8-15) in a USA South quarterfinal Tuesday in Buena Vista.

SVU will visit top-seeded Greensboro in a semifinal Thursday.

Addison Newman had 13 points for SVU.